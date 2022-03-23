International
Breaking News: Russia-Ukraine Talks Difficult, Kiev Constantly Changing Positions, Lavrov Says
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Some 150,000 Civilians in Mariupol Remain Under Control of Nationalists - DPR Head
LIVE UPDATES: Some 150,000 Civilians in Mariupol Remain Under Control of Nationalists - DPR Head
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 28th day. The operation is aimed at protecting the civilian population of the breakaway Donbass... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
mariupol
ukraine
mariupol
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.

LIVE UPDATES: Some 150,000 Civilians in Mariupol Remain Under Control of Nationalists - DPR Head

07:49 GMT 23.03.2022
Being updated
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 28th day. The operation is aimed at protecting the civilian population of the breakaway Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and also at "demilitarising and denazifying" Ukraine.
As the Russian forces continue their special operation in Ukraine, targeting neo-Nazi battalions and ensuring the work of the humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian nationalists are trying to prevent thousands from leaving embattled cities.
According to DPR Head Denis Pushilin, some 150,000 civilians are believed to live in areas controlled by nationalists in Mariupol, the second largest city in the Donetsk region. On Tuesday, the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that over 68,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol, without the participation of the Kiev authorities. He added that the humanitarian situation in the city was "catastrophic".
As of Wednesday, the Russian emergencies ministry has delivered about 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food and baby formula, to a mobile settlement in the DPR.
08:54 GMT 23.03.2022
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
Moscow Vows Response if Poland Expels Russian Diplomats
08:53 GMT
08:54 GMT 23.03.2022
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation
08:33 GMT
08:28 GMT 23.03.2022
WATCH Russia's 'Bastion' Missile System Hitting Ukraine's Military Infrastructure
08:22 GMT 23.03.2022
WATCH Russian Helicopters Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot
Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Ka-52 Uses Guided Missiles to Take Out Ukrainian Arms Depot From Altitude of Over 7km - Video
08:22 GMT
08:21 GMT 23.03.2022
DPR Battalion Commander Speaks About Ukrainian Soldiers Attempting to Escape From Mariupol
08:18 GMT 23.03.2022
Warsaw to Expel About 40 Russian Diplomats, Accusing Them of Spying, Report Says
Poland is expelling about 40 Russian diplomats, accusing them of espionage, the Polish Onet news portal reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the website of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, it employs just over 50 diplomats.
08:16 GMT 23.03.2022
Russian 'Night Hunters' Helicopters Destroy 8 Ukrainian Tanks, 5 Armoured Vehicles, 7 Mortars
08:14 GMT 23.03.2022
DPR Forces Destroy Three Ukrainian Tanks, Take Control of a Railway Station, Russian MoD Says
08:00 GMT 23.03.2022
Russian MoD: 97 Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Over the Past Day
The Russian armed forces have destroyed 97 military facilities of Ukraine, including two Tochka-U missile systems, over the past day, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"Over the [past] day, operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as missile forces, hit 97 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the Tochka-U tactical missile system in an industrial area on the northern outskirts of Kiev," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian armed forces also destroyed eight anti-aircraft missile systems, including six Buk-M1s, one S-300 and one combat vehicle of the Osa air defence system, 10 command posts, eight field artillery guns, three artillery reconnaissance stations manufactured by NATO countries.

Over the given period, a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber, as well as 16 drones, including three Bayraktars, were downed by the Russian military.

"On the evening of March 22, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons attacked an arsenal in the settlement of Orzhiv, 14 kilometers northwest of the city of Rivne," Konashenkov said, noting that a large arsenal with weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, including those received from Western countries, was destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 184 aircraft and helicopters, 246 unmanned aerial vehicles, 189 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,558 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 156 multiple launch rocket systems, 624 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,354 units of special military vehicles, the spokesman added.
07:59 GMT 23.03.2022
Russian Armed Forces Destroy Large Warehouse With Arms and Equipment in Rivne Using High-Precision Sea-Based Weapons
07:56 GMT 23.03.2022
Donetsk: Ukrainian Army Loses 76 Troops, 28 Firing Points and Vehicles in Fighting With DPR Forces in Past 24 Hours
07:53 GMT 23.03.2022
Russian Emergencies Ministry Delivers Almost 18 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to DPR
The Russian emergencies ministry said on Wednesday that close to 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies were delivered by convoys as essential life support to mobile settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The emergencies ministry convoys delivered almost 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, which included all the essentials – food, baby food, as well as basic necessities," the department press office said in a statement.

Everything needed for a comfortable stay is organized on the tent town's territory: warm modules, bedding, the ability to charge mobile phones as well as hot meals, according to the ministry.

"The humanitarian aid delivery will be carried out by Russian rescuers on a permanent basis. The mobile town of 30 tents, designed for 450 people, works around the clock," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, the mobile town and the necessary equipment were delivered by rescuers of the Don rescue center of the ministry to the Bezimenne village in Donetsk region.
07:50 GMT 23.03.2022
DPR: About 20 Soldiers From Ukraine's Brigades 54 and 36 Surrendered in Past 24 Hours
07:28 GMT 23.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire 67 'Uragan' Shells and 122mm Mortars at LPR Territories
