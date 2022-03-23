LIVE UPDATES: Some 150,000 Civilians in Mariupol Remain Under Control of Nationalists - DPR Head

As the Russian forces continue their special operation in Ukraine, targeting neo-Nazi battalions and ensuring the work of the humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian nationalists are trying to prevent thousands from leaving embattled cities.
According to DPR Head Denis Pushilin, some 150,000 civilians are believed to live in areas controlled by nationalists in Mariupol, the second largest city in the Donetsk region. On Tuesday, the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that over 68,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol, without the participation of the Kiev authorities. He added that the humanitarian situation in the city was "catastrophic".
As of Wednesday, the Russian emergencies ministry has delivered about 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food and baby formula, to a mobile settlement in the DPR.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia