Sweden to Send More Arms to Ukraine Amid Russia's Special Op

Sweden will support the Ukrainian military with 5,000 anti-tank rocket launchers, as well as minesweeping equipment, costing taxpayers something to the tune of SEK 205 million ($22 million), in accordance with a decision made by the nation's parliament.Pansarskott 86 (international designation AT-4) are short-range anti-tank weapons designed and manufactured in Sweden by Saab Bofors Dynamics. A single weapon weighs 6.7 kg and measures 102 centimetres in length and can be used once before it is discarded. It can hit targets at a maximum distance of 400 meters. While its explosive power is not fully sufficient to knock out modern tanks, it can nevertheless destroy or deactivate armoured vehicles and fortifications.The arms assistance is meant to help Ukraine against Russia's special operation aimed to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, which Sweden, in line with the rest of the West, has condemned as “invasion”.Hultqvist opened up for even more deliveries in the future.This will be the second time Sweden has contributed military equipment to a country in conflict, defying its stated principles. In the previous delivery earlier in March, Sweden contributed, among other things, anti-tank weapons, helmets, safety vests and field rations. Subsequently, Supreme Commander Chief Micael Bydén confirmed that the equipment had arrived in Ukraine.When it was decided at the end of February about the first delivery of 5,000 anti-tank rocket launchers to Ukraine, all parliamentary parties voted in favour, except the Left Party, which referred to the fact that Sweden doesn't send weapons to war zones.For doing so, the Left was castigated by fellow MPs and the press, to the point of being accused of treason. This time, the Left voted in favour of sending additional arms to the Ukraine, meaning that all of Sweden parties are now in favour of arms assistance to nation in conflict.However, this unanimity clearly contradicts with popular opinion. At the end of February, only 39 percent of Swedes thought that Stockholm should assist Ukraine with weapons.Earlier, Sweden voiced plans to boost its own defence budget to levels unseen in decades, prompting comparisons to massive Cold War-era defence hikes in the 1950s. Additionally, the perennial NATO debate has flared up anew using the Russian operation as a pretext. The special operation was launched by Moscow after Ukrainian attacks in Donbass prompted mass evacuations of civilians, forcing the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to appeal to Russia for aid. Ever since, Moscow has stressed emphatically that it harbours no occupation plans.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

