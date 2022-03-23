https://sputniknews.com/20220323/lavrov-the-current-russophobia-in-the-west-is-a-verdict-on-western-civilisation-1094108709.html

Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation

Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation

According to the Russian top diplomat, the US wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities in Ukraine for as long as possible. 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T08:33+0000

2022-03-23T08:33+0000

2022-03-23T09:08+0000

sergei lavrov

russophobia

russia

ukraine

us

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The current Russophobia in the West is a verdict on Western civilisation, Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov said in his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday. Speaking about the priorities of Russian foreign policy in view of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said that the prompt conclusion of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is not beneficial for the United States. According to him, Washington wants hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to continue as long as possible.He stressed that Russia is not against Western mediation in talks with Ukraine but there are certainly some red lines that should not be crossed. When asked about the possibility of peacekeepers being deployed to Ukraine, the minister said that this could lead to a clash between Russian and NATO forces.Commenting on the unprecedented sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said these restrictions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world.According to the minister, the freezing of the Russian central bank's reserves by the West is 'just theft'.

https://sputniknews.com/20220322/us-navy-deploys-carrier-strike-group-in-med-to-implement-ukraine-no-fly-zone-if-biden-gives-order-1094082091.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, russophobia, russia, ukraine, us