Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation
Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation
According to the Russian top diplomat, the US wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities in Ukraine for as long as possible. 23.03.2022
The current Russophobia in the West is a verdict on Western civilisation, Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov said in his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday. Speaking about the priorities of Russian foreign policy in view of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said that the prompt conclusion of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is not beneficial for the United States. According to him, Washington wants hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to continue as long as possible.He stressed that Russia is not against Western mediation in talks with Ukraine but there are certainly some red lines that should not be crossed. When asked about the possibility of peacekeepers being deployed to Ukraine, the minister said that this could lead to a clash between Russian and NATO forces.Commenting on the unprecedented sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said these restrictions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world.According to the minister, the freezing of the Russian central bank's reserves by the West is 'just theft'.
Lavrov: The Current Russophobia in the West is a Verdict on Western Civilisation
According to the Russian top diplomat, the US wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities in Ukraine for as long as possible.
The current Russophobia in the West is a verdict on Western civilisation, Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov said in his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday.
Speaking about the priorities of Russian foreign policy in view of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said that the prompt conclusion of Russia-Ukraine negotiations
is not beneficial for the United States. According to him, Washington wants hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to continue as long as possible.
"It is difficult to shake the impression that our American colleagues are holding Kiev by the hand. If you read [the works of] political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them if this process is completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine," Lavrov said.
He stressed that Russia is not against Western mediation in talks with Ukraine but there are certainly some red lines that should not be crossed.
When asked about the possibility of peacekeepers being deployed to Ukraine, the minister said that this could lead to a clash between Russian and NATO forces.
Commenting on the unprecedented sanctions
imposed by the West on Russia after the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said these restrictions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world.
"This all is about removing the obstacle in the form of Russia on the way to building a unipolar world... This is not about Ukraine, this is about a world order in which the United States wants to be the sole sovereign and dominate," Lavrov said.
According to the minister, the freezing of the Russian central bank's reserves by the West is 'just theft'.