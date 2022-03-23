https://sputniknews.com/20220323/russia-ukraine-talks-difficult-kiev-constantly-changing-positions-lavrov-says-1094109452.html

Russia-Ukraine Talks Difficult, Kiev Constantly Changing Positions, Lavrov Says

On Tuesday, Russian deputy representative to the United Nations Dmitri Polyansky suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent statements on... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are difficult due to constant flip-flopping by the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said."When, in the midst of Russia's special military operation the Ukrainian leadership proposed negotiations, we agreed, and the president immediately gave the order. Negotiations began but have been difficult because the Ukrainian side, although it seems to have expressed understanding of the things that should be agreed during talks, is constantly changing its position, rejecting its own proposals," Lavrov said in a speech it MGIMO, Russia's top diplomatic school, on Wednesday.Lavrov suggested that the current Western moves, such as the provision of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, will surely have a blowback effect. "Additional Stingers, which are a collossal threat, because they will undoubtedly spread all over Europe," he said.The foreign minister also commented on the prospects of a NATO "peacekeeping force" to Ukraine, warning that such a move would lead to direct clashes with Russian forces.

