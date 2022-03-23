https://sputniknews.com/20220323/russia-ukraine-talks-difficult-kiev-constantly-changing-positions-lavrov-says-1094109452.html
Russia-Ukraine Talks Difficult, Kiev Constantly Changing Positions, Lavrov Says
On Tuesday, Russian deputy representative to the United Nations Dmitri Polyansky suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent statements on... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are difficult due to constant flip-flopping by the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said."When, in the midst of Russia's special military operation the Ukrainian leadership proposed negotiations, we agreed, and the president immediately gave the order. Negotiations began but have been difficult because the Ukrainian side, although it seems to have expressed understanding of the things that should be agreed during talks, is constantly changing its position, rejecting its own proposals," Lavrov said in a speech it MGIMO, Russia's top diplomatic school, on Wednesday.Lavrov suggested that the current Western moves, such as the provision of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, will surely have a blowback effect. "Additional Stingers, which are a collossal threat, because they will undoubtedly spread all over Europe," he said.The foreign minister also commented on the prospects of a NATO "peacekeeping force" to Ukraine, warning that such a move would lead to direct clashes with Russian forces.
08:55 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 23.03.2022)
On Tuesday, Russian deputy representative to the United Nations Dmitri Polyansky suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent statements on the status of Crimea, the Donbass and Ukrainian neutrality contradict one another, making negotiations difficult.
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are difficult due to constant flip-flopping by the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
"When, in the midst of Russia's special military operation the Ukrainian leadership proposed negotiations, we agreed, and the president immediately gave the order. Negotiations began but have been difficult because the Ukrainian side, although it seems to have expressed understanding of the things that should be agreed during talks, is constantly changing its position, rejecting its own proposals," Lavrov said in a speech it MGIMO, Russia's top diplomatic school, on Wednesday.
"It's difficult not to have the impression that they are being held by the hand by their American colleagues, whom, if one reads political scientists both in Russia and the West, simply don't want this [negotiations] process to be completed quickly. They expect to keep pumping weapons in Ukraine. Apparently, they want to keep us in a state of hostilities as long as possible," the foreign minister said.
Lavrov suggested that the current Western moves, such as the provision of advanced anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, will surely have a blowback effect. "Additional Stingers, which are a collossal threat, because they will undoubtedly spread all over Europe," he said.
The foreign minister also commented on the prospects of a NATO "peacekeeping force" to Ukraine, warning that such a move would lead to direct clashes with Russian forces.
"Our Polish colleagues have already declared that a NATO summit will take place and that peacekeeping forces need to be sent. I hope they understand what's at stake here. This will lead to the direct clash between Russian and NATO troops that everyone hoped to avoid, and said that this must never take place in principle," Lavrov said.