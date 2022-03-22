https://sputniknews.com/20220322/russia-us-relations-are-on-the-verge-of-rupture-deputy-fm-warns-1094074816.html

Russia-US Relations are on the Verge of Rupture, Deputy FM Warns

Russia-US Relations are on the Verge of Rupture, Deputy FM Warns

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow-Washington relations were close to being severed after US President Joe Biden called his Russian... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T06:21+0000

2022-03-22T06:21+0000

2022-03-22T06:47+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159054_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1ced2fdd73ddaa445035ca9e878257.jpg

The relations between the United States and Russia are on the verge of rupture, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Tuesday. "Yesterday, a note of protest, which stressed that what is happening has put the relations on the verge of rupture, was handed over to the American ambassador. There is nothing more than what was said there", Ryabkov said.The diplomat emphasised that whether bilateral ties will be severed depends on the course Washington chooses.At the same time, he said that if Washington manages to have a positive impact Kiev, which he doubts will happen, "then there will generally be a certain prospect for normalising relations".The deputy foreign minister reiterated that sanctions or US pressure will have zero influence on Russia's determination to complete the special military operation in Ukraine and protect Donbass."This does not affect our determination to adjust to the circumstances associated with American sanctions, which were introduced by the US' European satellites at Washington's behest", he added.On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to US Ambassador John Sullivan, stressing that President Joe Biden's "unacceptable" remarks about Vladimir Putin have pushed bilateral relations to the brink of collapse. Biden called his Russian counterpart a "war criminal" amid the ongoing special op in Ukraine, a comment which Moscow lambasted as "unworthy of a statesman of such high rank".Speaking with reporters at the White House last week, Biden was asked whether he considers the Russian president to be a war criminal. After initially responding in the negative, Biden returned seconds later and clarified: "I think he is a war criminal".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world