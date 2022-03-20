https://sputniknews.com/20220320/chinese-mfa-western-sanctions-against-russia-are-increasingly-outrageous-1094021194.html

Chinese MFA: Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Increasingly 'Outrageous'

Chinese MFA: Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Increasingly ‘Outrageous’

Since the special military operation in Ukraine started last month, Russia has become the country with the largest number of sanctions imposed against it...

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Saturday that the sanctions against Russia are “outrageous” and spoke against NATO’s eastward expansion, according to Reuters.“The sanctions against Russia are getting more and more outrageous,” he said at a security forum in Beijing.Le Yucheng added that Russian citizens were being deprived of overseas assets “for no reason.”“History has proven time and again that sanctions cannot solve problems. Sanctions will only harm ordinary people, impact the economic and financial system... and worsen the global economy,” he stressed.Like many other high-ranking Chinese officials, he acknowledged Moscow's concerns over NATO, saying the alliance should not expand further to the east, forcing a nuclear power like Russia “into a corner.”At the end of 2021, Russia published its main security demands for NATO, calling for legal guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion eastward and Ukraine’s non-participation in the alliance. Moscow also requested that NATO not establish military bases in post-Soviet countries. The proposals also contained a demand for non-deployment of NATO strike weapons near Russian borders and the withdrawal of the alliance’s forces in Eastern Europe to the 1997 frontiers.Meanwhile, shortly before the publication of the Russian proposals, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine is a sovereign country that must determine its own future, and the decision of its accession to the alliance would only be made by its government and the 30 NATO member states.China and Sanctions PressureSince the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, over 2,700 new sanctions have been introduced against Moscow, nearly doubling the pre-existing number.Despite the fact that China hasn’t explicitly expressed its support for Russia, officials in Beijing have condemned the sanctions pressure imposed by Western countries, with Chinese officials noting that the Kremlin’s security concerns over NATO’s eastward expansion are justified and should be respected.Earlier this week, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng noted that trade restrictions destabilize the world market, saying that Beijing is determined to “take the necessary measures and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies, engaged in ordinary trading activities.”According to him, the restrictive measures undertaken against Russian businesses would not only “fail to resolve security problems, but can also have an extremely negative impact on consumers, which “creates additional difficulties for the global economy, which is undergoing a recession.”During the recent phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the former warned his counterpart about the consequences that await China in case of support for Russia.The assistance that Beijing can offer Moscow has been an object of concern in Washington, as China's ability to supply analogs of Western goods that have fallen under sanctions could minimize the negative effect of the restrictions. Apart from that, Russia and China were said to be mulling further financial cooperation that could include an increase of mutual payments in national currencies as a way to avoid the pressure that the dollar deficit puts on the Russian economy.

