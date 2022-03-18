https://sputniknews.com/20220318/biden-and-xi-set-for-talks-as-us-warns-china-against-backing-russia-1093978669.html

Biden and Xi Set for Talks as US Warns China Against Backing Russia

Biden and Xi Set for Talks as US Warns China Against Backing Russia

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss an array of bilateral issues as well as those related to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine during a call between the leaders on Friday just as Washington has been warning Beijing against supporting Moscow.

2022-03-18T05:50+0000

2022-03-18T05:50+0000

2022-03-18T06:02+0000

joe biden

xi jinping

us

china

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:3:3001:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_96060e7a083d985b4fc2d72b8b7c4ffe.jpg

The Biden administration has criticised and even threatened to take steps against China for not implementing the sanctions regime against Russia, as well as for abstaining from a UN Security Council vote to condemn the special operation in Ukraine.White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing on Thursday said Biden and Xi will hold a phone conversation as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China. In addition, she said the US president will likely be sizing up China's position on the Ukraine crisis.Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a presser on Thursday said Biden will make it clear to Xi during their call that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's operation in Ukraine and that the US will not hesitate to impose costs.In addition, the US has general concerns about the growing partnership between Russia and China given, as State Department Spokesperson Ned Price put it, both countries oppose the liberal world order that has been built over the last several decades.Psaki said the two presidents will also discuss the management of competition between the US and China during the call.Biden during his State of the Union address earlier in March said that the US is on its way to winning the economic competition with China in the 21st century due to the administration's work on infrastructure. Biden during the speech said that he previously told Xi in a conversation that it is "never a good bet to bet against the American people".Biden and Xi last held a virtual summit in mid-November, during which they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, xi jinping, us, china, asia & pacific