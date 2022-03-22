https://sputniknews.com/20220322/moscow-slams-us-claims-on-chemical-weapons-in-russia-as-malicious-insinuations-1094077647.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's claims that Russia allegedly can use chemical and biological weapons are nothing but malicious insinuations, Russian Deputy...
Moscow Slams US Claims on Chemical Weapons in Russia as Malicious Insinuations
08:22 GMT 22.03.2022 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 22.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's claims that Russia allegedly can use chemical and biological weapons are nothing but malicious insinuations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"We have neither one nor the other. What the Americans say is malicious insinuations. We hear them all the time, and we have been giving exhaustive answers to them for a long time. The case is that the United States did not get used to listening to anyone but itself," Ryabkov told lawmakers.
The diplomat noted that the United States has not yet destroyed its stockpiles of chemical weapons, adding that Washington is artificially delaying this process.
"We have repeatedly stressed that it is not clear to us why the United States is so slowly, in artificial delaying mode, destroying its chemical arsenal despite the availability of all resources: technological, financial and any other," the diplomat added.
Russia's entire arsenal of chemical weapons was completely destroyed under the strictest international control back in 2017, he recalled.