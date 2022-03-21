International
US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defence Systems to Ukraine, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is sending secretly acquired Soviet air defence equipment to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. 21.03.2022, Sputnik International
The report said, citing US officials, that the Soviet air defence equipment includes SA-8, which the United States acquired so it could examine Soviet technology at the time.The US Department of Defence declined to comment on the matter, the report said.The S-300 is not one of the air defence systems being sent to Ukraine, the report noted.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Defence Ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defence Systems to Ukraine, Reports Say

17:04 GMT 21.03.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is sending secretly acquired Soviet air defence equipment to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The report said, citing US officials, that the Soviet air defence equipment includes SA-8, which the United States acquired so it could examine Soviet technology at the time.

The US Department of Defence declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

The S-300 is not one of the air defence systems being sent to Ukraine, the report noted.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Defence Ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
