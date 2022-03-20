International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/russian-forces-close-to-defeating-ukrainian-nationalist-battalion-donbass-defence-ministry-says-1094034710.html
Russian Forces Close to Defeating Ukrainian Nationalist Battalion 'Donbass', Defence Ministry Says
Russian Forces Close to Defeating Ukrainian Nationalist Battalion 'Donbass', Defence Ministry Says
One of the main declared goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine is to de-Nazify the country. Nationalist groups are the core of the volunteer... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T17:24+0000
2022-03-20T17:33+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian troops are close to finally defeating Ukraine’s "Donbass" nationalist battalion, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine

Russian Forces Close to Defeating Ukrainian Nationalist Battalion 'Donbass', Defence Ministry Says

17:24 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 17:33 GMT 20.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
One of the main declared goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine is to de-Nazify the country. Nationalist groups are the core of the volunteer battalions that have been used by Kiev in its attacks on the Donbass republics since 2014, with many of them being caught committing war crimes.
Russian troops are close to finally defeating Ukraine’s "Donbass" nationalist battalion, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала