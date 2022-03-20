https://sputniknews.com/20220320/russian-forces-close-to-defeating-ukrainian-nationalist-battalion-donbass-defence-ministry-says-1094034710.html
Russian Forces Close to Defeating Ukrainian Nationalist Battalion 'Donbass', Defence Ministry Says
One of the main declared goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine is to de-Nazify the country. Nationalist groups are the core of the volunteer... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
Russian troops are close to finally defeating Ukraine’s "Donbass" nationalist battalion, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated.
Russian Forces Close to Defeating Ukrainian Nationalist Battalion 'Donbass', Defence Ministry Says
Being updated
One of the main declared goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine is to de-Nazify the country. Nationalist groups are the core of the volunteer battalions that have been used by Kiev in its attacks on the Donbass republics since 2014, with many of them being caught committing war crimes.
