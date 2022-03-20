https://sputniknews.com/20220320/russian-armed-forces-wipe-out-major-ukrainian-military-base-using-hypersonic-missile-1094027999.html

Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile

On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, Russian warplanes had obliterated 62 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said that strikes by hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and Kalibr (Calibre) cruise missiles destroyed a major Ukrainian military fuel base.He told reporters on Sunday that the strikes were conducted on 19-20 March as part of the ongoing special Russian military operation in Ukraine, which aims to obliterate the country's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.The Russian Defence Ministry spokesman added that the Ukrainian military used the base to supply fuel for its armoured vehicles stationed in combat areas in southern Ukraine.Konashenkov noted that since the beginning of the special operation in late February, 207 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,467 tanks, and 148 multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian Army have been obliterated. Russian troops also eliminated 573 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 1,262 units of special military vehicles, according to him.He spoke as Russian forces, along with units of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) continue to advance in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian nationalists in the city of Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in a move that came after a request for assistance from the DPR and LPR, which had witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army.In a televised address, Putin stressed that the goal of the operation is "to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years", adding that for this purpose, Russia "will strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

