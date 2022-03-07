https://sputniknews.com/20220307/russia-will-finish-demilitarization-of-ukraine---kremlin--1093657806.html

Peskov: Ukraine Must Stick to Non-Bloc Status, Recognise Crimea, DPR & LPR

Peskov: Ukraine Must Stick to Non-Bloc Status, Recognise Crimea, DPR & LPR

Russia will finish the demilitarization of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to Reuters.Russia was not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine, Peskov stressed.On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian forces.Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.Prior to that, on 21 February, after an extraordinary large meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the citizens of Russia, saying that he considered it necessary to make a decision to immediately recognize the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR.

