Palace Reportedly Launches Military-Style Operation to Get Queen to Prince Philip's Memorial Service
11:08 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 20.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinBritain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
According to UK media outlets, the monarch has been experiencing health problems, which reportedly worsened after the 95-year-old contracted COVID-19 last month. The Queen has cancelled several virtual meetings and recently skipped a Commonwealth Day service.
Buckingham Palace has launched a "military-style" planning operation to get Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial service as the monarch's health is on the decline, The Sun on Sunday has reported, citing its sources.
According to the tabloid, senior royal staff have arranged to fly Her Majesty on a helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. She then will be driven from the palace to Westminster Abbey, where the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh will be held.
A lot of attention has been devoted to the Queen's privacy. The monarch is said to have difficulties with moving. In February, during a meeting with incoming Defence Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, the Queen was recorded as saying: "Well, as you can see I can't move".
Reports say royal staff have proposed using a wheelchair, but the monarch has rejected the idea. The Sun on Sunday writes that the palace will move heaven and Earth to prevent photographers from taking pictures of the Queen when she is in such a frail state.
Six-foot screens and a football-style tunnel could be erected to ensure the monarch's privacy.
"She can get out of the car in private with her walking stick and there are efforts being made to keep photographers away. But if she needs the wheelchair, then that must be done behind screens or once she is in the side entrance. Help and consideration from broadcasters will also be sought and required. This is the only way she can get into the Abbey. It needs to be as simple as possible and out of the public eye", a source told The Sun on Sunday.
Royal biographer Penny Junor says there is a chance that the Queen may skip the ceremony due to health problems, but notes that this will not be "the end of the world".
"It might be that she can only be there by Zoom and on a big screen. Her love for [her] husband is not in doubt. She laid him to rest a year ago and this is a ceremony for other people to say goodbye", she said.
Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 two months before his 100th birthday. He was Britain's longest-serving royal consort. Even during his lifetime the royal was praised for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to serving the public and supporting the Queen.
Due to the coronavirus safety regulations last year his funeral could only be attended by 30 people, making it impossible for the royal's friends, acquaintances, as well as representatives from other countries to pay their last respects. It is for this reason the Palace has organised a memorial service this year.
According to the British media, royals from Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden will be among those attending the service. Prince Harry will miss the event due to concerns over security.
