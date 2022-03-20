https://sputniknews.com/20220320/palace-reportedly-launches-military-style-operation-to-get-queen-to-prince-philips-memorial-service-1094027516.html

Palace Reportedly Launches Military-Style Operation to Get Queen to Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Palace Reportedly Launches Military-Style Operation to Get Queen to Prince Philip's Memorial Service

According to UK media outlets, the monarch has been experiencing health problems, which reportedly worsened after the 95-year-old contracted COVID-19 last month. The Queen has cancelled several virtual meetings and recently skipped a Commonwealth Day service.

2022-03-20T11:08+0000

2022-03-20T11:08+0000

2022-03-20T11:09+0000

uk

uk royal family

queen elizabeth ii

prince philip

prince harry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af41ee659299379b8a753390e42da72e.jpg

Buckingham Palace has launched a "military-style" planning operation to get Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial service as the monarch's health is on the decline, The Sun on Sunday has reported, citing its sources. According to the tabloid, senior royal staff have arranged to fly Her Majesty on a helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. She then will be driven from the palace to Westminster Abbey, where the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh will be held.A lot of attention has been devoted to the Queen's privacy. The monarch is said to have difficulties with moving. In February, during a meeting with incoming Defence Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, the Queen was recorded as saying: "Well, as you can see I can't move".Reports say royal staff have proposed using a wheelchair, but the monarch has rejected the idea. The Sun on Sunday writes that the palace will move heaven and Earth to prevent photographers from taking pictures of the Queen when she is in such a frail state.Six-foot screens and a football-style tunnel could be erected to ensure the monarch's privacy.Royal biographer Penny Junor says there is a chance that the Queen may skip the ceremony due to health problems, but notes that this will not be "the end of the world".Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 two months before his 100th birthday. He was Britain's longest-serving royal consort. Even during his lifetime the royal was praised for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to serving the public and supporting the Queen. Due to the coronavirus safety regulations last year his funeral could only be attended by 30 people, making it impossible for the royal's friends, acquaintances, as well as representatives from other countries to pay their last respects. It is for this reason the Palace has organised a memorial service this year. According to the British media, royals from Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden will be among those attending the service. Prince Harry will miss the event due to concerns over security.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

uk, uk royal family, queen elizabeth ii, prince philip, prince harry