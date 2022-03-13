https://sputniknews.com/20220313/prince-harry-promotes-charity-games-in-dutch-amid-decision-to-avoid-granddads-memorial-1093818111.html

Prince Harry Promotes Charity Games in Dutch Amid Decision to Avoid Granddad's Memorial

Earlier, Prince Harry announced that he would miss a memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died April 2021, citing "security" reasons...

Just a day after refusing to attend his grandfather's memorial ceremony, another outcast of the British royal family, Prince Harry, dressed up in orange to make a video promoting his charity, the Invictus Games, to be held in April. The development comes as the Duke of Sussex, who with his wife Meghan Markle left his native UK for the United States, claimed last month that he would feel "unsafe" in the wake of losing his taxpayer-funded personal security.In a video shared on social media on Saturday, Prince Harry can be seen learning the Dutch language while dressed entirely in orange, a sartorial decision said to be in preparation for his trip to the Hague, the Netherlands, in a few weeks. Harry appears in a video chat with four others, studying Dutch.Harry then is reminded to get his hat, so he dons an orange hat, sunglasses, then unzips his jacket to reveal an orange T-shirt, then stands up to display orange pants. A little earlier, Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, withdrew from Monday's Commonwealth Day celebration, raising concerns about her health, as she reportedly continues to recover from COVID-19.After declaring he would be "unsafe" if he attended his grandfather's memorial, Harry warned the Queen of his snub a quarter of an hour before his statement regarding Prince Philip's service, according to the UK media reports.According to the reports, Harry is in the middle of a UK High Court battle concerning his personal safety. Experts believe he would have had appropriate security during the Westminster Abbey event on March 29 and during a stay in Windsor. The event is expected to be attended by the Duke's friends, colleagues, and representatives of organizations he supports. All the senior royals, including the Queen, are expected to attend as well.Despite Harry's refusal to attend the memorial, it is uncertain whether he will attend the Invictus Games next month. Since leaving for the US in 2020 with his wife, Harry has only returned to the UK twice.He returned for Philip's burial in April 2021, and he attended the unveiling of his mother Diana's statue at Kensington Palace two months later.Let's stay in touch no matter what happens! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

