https://sputniknews.com/20220320/kenosha-off-duty-police-officer-kneels-on-12-year-old-girls-neck-amid-school-melee--video-1094032941.html
Kenosha Off-Duty Police Officer Kneels on 12-Year-Old Girl’s Neck Amid School Melee – Video
Kenosha Off-Duty Police Officer Kneels on 12-Year-Old Girl’s Neck Amid School Melee – Video
The girl’s father, Jerrel Perez, demands criminal charges against Shawn Guetschow, pointing to the fact that the now-retired police officer used a type of... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T15:26+0000
2022-03-20T15:26+0000
2022-03-20T15:26+0000
us
wisconsin
kenosha
police officer
investigation
teenager
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094032893_0:76:745:495_1920x0_80_0_0_798e8e270b24f2e2767c242283a13a16.png
Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are investigating an incident at a local school that saw off-duty police officer Shawn Guetschow put his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her during a lunchtime fight.A redacted video released by Kenosha Unified School District and shared by AP shows the melee, which took place in the school cafeteria on 4 March.In the footage, Guetschow is seen trying to break up the fight, before scuffling with the girl and then kneeling on her neck for about a minute and a half. The 37-year-old then handcuffs the girl and walks her out of the cafeteria.In his resignation letter, he reportedly bemoaned the fact that the school district had declined to support him, adding that the incident had placed a heavy burden on his family.The girl’s father, Jerrel Perez, for his part argued that his distraught daughter is currently in therapy, contacting a neurologist over her injuries.
us
wisconsin
kenosha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094032893_0:6:745:564_1920x0_80_0_0_130dc48e3d5ffcae8f9fdf7f42160b01.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, wisconsin, kenosha, police officer, investigation, teenager, video
Kenosha Off-Duty Police Officer Kneels on 12-Year-Old Girl’s Neck Amid School Melee – Video
Subscribe
The girl’s father, Jerrel Perez, demands criminal charges against Shawn Guetschow, pointing to the fact that the now-retired police officer used a type of restraint against the teenager that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers in 2021.
Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin
are investigating an incident at a local school that saw off-duty police officer Shawn Guetschow put his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her during a lunchtime fight.
A redacted video released by Kenosha Unified School District and shared by AP shows the melee, which took place in the school cafeteria on 4 March.
In the footage, Guetschow is seen trying to break up the fight, before scuffling with the girl and then kneeling on her neck for about a minute and a half. The 37-year-old then handcuffs the girl and walks her out of the cafeteria.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has, meanwhile, reported that Guetschow, who was initially placed on paid administrative leave, resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday.
In his resignation letter, he reportedly bemoaned the fact that the school district had declined to support him, adding that the incident had placed a heavy burden on his family.
The girl’s father, Jerrel Perez, for his part argued that his distraught daughter is currently in therapy, contacting a neurologist over her injuries.