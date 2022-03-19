https://sputniknews.com/20220319/us-woman-sues-delivery-service-for-sending-chocolate-penis-to-her-door---report-1094015487.html

US Woman Sues Delivery Service for Sending Chocolate Penis to Her Door - Report

US Woman Sues Delivery Service for Sending Chocolate Penis to Her Door - Report

Modern delivery services bring comfort to our lives and are capable of sending basically anything at any time to your doorstep. But sometimes that is also... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T16:55+0000

2022-03-19T16:55+0000

2022-03-19T16:55+0000

viral

penis

chocolate

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094015967_0:202:1921:1282_1920x0_80_0_0_359a3352b5b4d465a1ec448e5c603b56.jpg

A California woman has sued the delivery company "Dick at Your Door" for an unwanted package with a life-size chocolate penis that emerged on her doorstep, according to Courthouse News.Ventura County resident Linda Parks filed a lawsuit against the firm, citing the "fear, nervousness, anxiety, worry, and indignity” that she had to endure after receiving the phallic delivery. "Dick at Your Door", as one could imagine from the name, delivers prank genitalia-themed items made of chocolate. Aside from a range of penises of all colours, the shop offers "butt chocolate" and even chocolate turds, with captions like "eat my a**" or "eat sh**". The shop allows anonymous orders.Parks, who, according to a report by Vice, happens to be local politician, did not order herself a provocative treat.The incident reportedly took place in 2021. At the time, there was an effort to recall her as local supervisor, because she supported suing businesses that refused to comply with coronavirus restrictions. Notably, among the boxes that "Dick at Your Door" offers for packaging chocolate penises is a package designed like an at-home coronavirus vaccine kit.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

viral, penis, chocolate, us