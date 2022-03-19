https://sputniknews.com/20220319/55-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-algeria-1094007726.html

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Algeria

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Algeria

So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T10:10+0000

2022-03-19T10:10+0000

2022-03-19T10:33+0000

africa

algeria

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/96/1075469609_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_d618e0d7f1e53367d9d07c11ab8420fe.jpg

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit northern Algeria, with an epicentre located 22 kilometres from Chelghoum Laïd at a depth of 10 kilometres.The quake comes just a day after a tremor of the same magnitude was registered in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate.

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

africa, algeria, earthquake