5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Algeria
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Algeria
So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit northern Algeria, with an epicentre located 22 kilometres from Chelghoum Laïd at a depth of 10 kilometres.The quake comes just a day after a tremor of the same magnitude was registered in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate.
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Algeria
10:10 GMT 19.03.2022 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 19.03.2022)
So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit northern Algeria, with an epicentre located 22 kilometres from Chelghoum Laïd at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The quake comes just a day after a tremor of the same magnitude was registered in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate
