https://sputniknews.com/20220318/strong-earthquake-reportedly-hits-japans-iwate-prefecture-1093992357.html
Strong Earthquake Reportedly Hits Japan's Iwate Prefecture
Strong Earthquake Reportedly Hits Japan's Iwate Prefecture
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's northeastern prefecture of Iwate on Friday, media reported. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T17:33+0000
2022-03-18T17:33+0000
2022-03-18T18:05+0000
japan
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
Kyodo cited the country's Meteorological Agency as saying that the earthquake occurred at around 14:25 GMT with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The agency added that the earthquake occurred in waters off Iwate's northern coast at a depth of about 12.5 miles.The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, earthquake
Strong Earthquake Reportedly Hits Japan's Iwate Prefecture
17:33 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 18.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's northeastern prefecture of Iwate on Friday, media reported.
Kyodo cited the country's Meteorological Agency as saying that the earthquake occurred at around 14:25 GMT with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The agency added that the earthquake occurred in waters off Iwate's northern coast at a depth of about 12.5 miles.
The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.