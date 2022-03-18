https://sputniknews.com/20220318/strong-earthquake-reportedly-hits-japans-iwate-prefecture-1093992357.html

Strong Earthquake Reportedly Hits Japan's Iwate Prefecture

Strong Earthquake Reportedly Hits Japan's Iwate Prefecture

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's northeastern prefecture of Iwate on Friday, media reported. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T17:33+0000

2022-03-18T17:33+0000

2022-03-18T18:05+0000

japan

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

Kyodo cited the country's Meteorological Agency as saying that the earthquake occurred at around 14:25 GMT with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The agency added that the earthquake occurred in waters off Iwate's northern coast at a depth of about 12.5 miles.The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, earthquake