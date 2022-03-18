https://sputniknews.com/20220318/pot-meet-kettle-biden-calls-putin-war-criminal-1093975910.html

Pot, Meet Kettle: Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal'

Pot, Meet Kettle: Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the New York Times finally admitting Hunter Biden's... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

Pot, Meet Kettle: Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal' On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the New York Times finally admitting Hunter Biden's laptop is authentic, and Biden calling President Putin a dictator.

GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Sanctions Hurting the Globe, Political Virtue Signaling, and Russia Prepared to be IsolatedM Reese Everson - Author, Attorney, and Women's Rights Advocate | Jussie Smollet, Chicago Corruption, and Hunter BidenIn the first hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Robert Bridge about propaganda in Russia, the anti-war sentiment, and Putin's 2011 speech in Munich. Robert discussed the media in Russia and how Americans are portrayed in the Russian media. Robert talked about Biden's "war criminal" statement and the hypocrisy of Biden's comments.In the second hour, Manila and Faran spoke with M Reese Everson about the Jussie Smollett release, women who face sexual harassment, and the New York Times verified the Hunter Biden laptop. Reese discussed how Jussie was released from jail and his upcoming appeal. Reese spoke about the Hunter Biden laptop and the DOJ still investigating Hunter Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

