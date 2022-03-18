International
More Americans Oppose a No-Fly Zone When Told What That Means
Ukrainian President Zelensky recently gave a virtual speech to Congress in which he begged the US to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. NATO and the US have...
More Americans support a no-fly zone over Ukraine than oppose it, but that statistic flips when they are told what a no-fly zone is.In a recent YouGov poll taken earlier this month, respondents were asked two questions relating to a potential no-fly zone imposed by the United States over Ukrainian airspace. The first question simply asked “Would you support or oppose the U.S. enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine?”Without the definition, 40% of respondents stated that they would support a US-enforced no-fly zone, while only 25% opposed it. 35% responded that they were unsure.With the definition included, only 23% of respondents said they would support a no-fly zone. 43% percent opposed it, with 34% still unsure.Adding the definition completely flips the favorability of a US-imposed no-fly zone over Ukraine.While the survey’s total number of respondents, 1,623, may not be the most extensive poll ever created, the vast differences in the responses to the two respective questions showcase how few Americans understand what a no-fly zone actually is and what its potential consequences would be.
Ukrainian President Zelensky recently gave a virtual speech to Congress in which he begged the US to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. NATO and the US have thus far refused such an escalation in the region.
More Americans support a no-fly zone over Ukraine than oppose it, but that statistic flips when they are told what a no-fly zone is.
In a recent YouGov poll taken earlier this month, respondents were asked two questions relating to a potential no-fly zone imposed by the United States over Ukrainian airspace. The first question simply asked “Would you support or oppose the U.S. enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine?”

The second defined what that would mean in practice: “Would you support or oppose the U.S. enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would mean the U.S. military would shoot down Russian military planes flying over Ukraine, possibly triggering a war between the U.S. and Russia?”

Without the definition, 40% of respondents stated that they would support a US-enforced no-fly zone, while only 25% opposed it. 35% responded that they were unsure.
With the definition included, only 23% of respondents said they would support a no-fly zone. 43% percent opposed it, with 34% still unsure.
Adding the definition completely flips the favorability of a US-imposed no-fly zone over Ukraine.
While the survey’s total number of respondents, 1,623, may not be the most extensive poll ever created, the vast differences in the responses to the two respective questions showcase how few Americans understand what a no-fly zone actually is and what its potential consequences would be.
