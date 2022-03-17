https://sputniknews.com/20220317/americans-must-learn-about-nato-expansion-coup-to-understand-ukraine-crisis---us-activist-1093948864.html

Americans Must Learn About NATO Expansion, Coup to Understand Ukraine Crisis - US Activist

Americans Must Learn About NATO Expansion, Coup to Understand Ukraine Crisis - US Activist

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More Americans would understand the reasons behind the current crisis in Ukraine if they learned more about NATO expansion eastward and... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T07:06+0000

2022-03-17T07:06+0000

2022-03-17T07:06+0000

world

us

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"Most people here in the US don’t know anything about either the NATO expansion or the coup. If they did, they might be able to understand why we are in the present crisis. Even so, it’s clear there is no appetite here for direct US involvement in the war," Wilayto said.The activist believes it is very important to break through government propaganda which depicts alleged Russian expansionism as the reason for the conflict.American mainstream media, however, shaped public opinion by promoting the government position, he continued. Wilayto also expressed frustration that the antiwar movement in the US has weakened over the years.Still, a number of protests against US involvement in the Ukraine crisis have taken place around the country, he said. One of those protests, co-sponsored by several human rights groups, took place outside NATO Command in Norfolk, Virginia.Speaking of US policy in Eastern Europe, Wilayto underscored Washington’s desire to dominate in the region after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Some countries in the region could have grown into economic competitors of the West, but as conditions for receiving Western loans, they had to agree to shut down much of their own industry, he added.Both the US and NATO have the same approach to Russia, according to the activist, who is sure that they want to dominate Russia as well."The West wants to dominate either by breaking it up like it did [with] former Yugoslavia or imposing ever more draconian sanctions in the hope that the Russian people will turn against their own government in favour of a more pro-Western one. If that happens, Russia would be reduced to one more vassal state of the West," he said.Wilayto opposes the idea of imposing sanctions.The real purpose of sanctions is to promote domestic unrest and, ultimately, what Washington calls "regime change," he added.On 2 May 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked protesters in Odessa's House of Trade Unions and set the building on fire. Forty-six people died and over 200 protesters were injured in the blaze and clashes with the radicals.US human rights activists formed the Odessa Solidarity Campaign to call for an international investigation into the massacre.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Russian military accused the Ukrainian military of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and in civilian quarters.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, nato