https://sputniknews.com/20220317/no-safety-problems-detected-at-3-japanese-npps-after-earthquake-nuclear-regulator-tells-iaea-1093954624.html

No Safety Problems Detected at 3 Japanese NPPs After Earthquake, Nuclear Regulator Tells IAEA

No Safety Problems Detected at 3 Japanese NPPs After Earthquake, Nuclear Regulator Tells IAEA

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on 16 March, followed by a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture. 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T10:17+0000

2022-03-17T10:17+0000

2022-03-17T10:42+0000

japan

earthquake

fukushima

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Japanese nuclear regulator has announced that no safety problems have been detected at three of the country's nuclear power plants in the wake of powerful earthquakes that rocked the country's northern coast on Wednesday.This development comes after reports about fire alarms being set off at the Fukushima nuclear plant and water pumps for the spent fuel cooling pool at two of the facility's reactors stopping."We've received reports that there are no data irregularities in the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants and the Onagawa nuclear plant," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said as quoted by Reuters, referring to the facilities located in the affected region.On 16 March, the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan was rocked by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake that was followed by a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture.The disaster left two people dead and at least 135 injured.Located in the seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, Japan regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

japan

fukushima

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, earthquake, fukushima