Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say
Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Toyota Motor has suspended the activities of two car manufacturing plants in the prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi over the powerful... 17.03.2022
Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Toyota Motor has suspended the activities of two car manufacturing plants in the prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi over the powerful earthquake, media reported on Thursday.
According to the Kyodo news agency, there is no information about any damage inflicted to the plants.
Renesas Electronics Corporation, the major Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, has also halted two factories: in the prefectures of Gunma and Ibaraki.
Another plant of Renesas Electronics in the prefecture of Yamagata has restricted its activities following the earthquake.
The 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit
northeast Japan on Wednesday, causing a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture. The disaster left at least 135 people injured and two persons dead.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.