International
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/toyota-halts-2-car-manufacturing-plants-in-japan-after-powerful-earthquake-reports-say-1093946130.html
Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say
Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Toyota Motor has suspended the activities of two car manufacturing plants in the prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi over the powerful... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-17T05:00+0000
2022-03-17T05:00+0000
world
japan
toyota motors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107724/58/1077245851_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c724d9664e916f69a5efdb8bc5956f09.jpg
According to the Kyodo news agency, there is no information about any damage inflicted to the plants.Renesas Electronics Corporation, the major Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, has also halted two factories: in the prefectures of Gunma and Ibaraki.Another plant of Renesas Electronics in the prefecture of Yamagata has restricted its activities following the earthquake.The 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit northeast Japan on Wednesday, causing a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture. The disaster left at least 135 people injured and two persons dead.Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107724/58/1077245851_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d69988918668d953353d1720091ccfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, japan, toyota motors

Toyota Halts 2 Car Manufacturing Plants in Japan After Powerful Earthquake, Reports Say

05:00 GMT 17.03.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoFILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file, photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file, photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
SubscribeGoogle news
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Toyota Motor has suspended the activities of two car manufacturing plants in the prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi over the powerful earthquake, media reported on Thursday.
According to the Kyodo news agency, there is no information about any damage inflicted to the plants.
Renesas Electronics Corporation, the major Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, has also halted two factories: in the prefectures of Gunma and Ibaraki.
Another plant of Renesas Electronics in the prefecture of Yamagata has restricted its activities following the earthquake.
The 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit northeast Japan on Wednesday, causing a one-meter tsunami in the Miyagi prefecture. The disaster left at least 135 people injured and two persons dead.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала