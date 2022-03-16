International
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.According to local broadcaster NHK, the quake registered magnitude 7.3.
japan, earthquake

7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports

14:44 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 16.03.2022)
Being updated
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.
According to local broadcaster NHK, the quake registered magnitude 7.3.
Заголовок открываемого материала