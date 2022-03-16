https://sputniknews.com/20220316/73-magnitude-earthquake-hits-japan-emsc-reports-1093931871.html
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T14:44+0000
2022-03-16T14:44+0000
2022-03-16T14:52+0000
japan
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.According to local broadcaster NHK, the quake registered magnitude 7.3.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, earthquake
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, EMSC Reports
14:44 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 16.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
A powerful earthquake has rocked the northern coast of Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.
According to local broadcaster NHK, the quake registered magnitude 7.3.