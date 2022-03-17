https://sputniknews.com/20220317/dehumanizing--erasing-feminine-product-company-draws-ire-for-calling-customers-bleeders-1093955630.html

‘Dehumanizing & Erasing’: Feminine Product Company Draws Ire For Calling Customers 'Bleeders'

‘Dehumanizing & Erasing’: Feminine Product Company Draws Ire For Calling Customers 'Bleeders'

Yoppie, a subscription-based feminine products brand, was founded in 2016 and aimed at “busting the social stigma” around period blood, while promising to be... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-17T10:46+0000

2022-03-17T10:46+0000

2022-03-17T11:13+0000

uk

society

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107666/43/1076664315_127:0:2148:1137_1920x0_80_0_0_0f7f580b5b280d319f39d38cc85133e4.jpg

A London-based feminine products company has come under fire on social media after referring to its customers as "bleeders".Zeroing in on a term that many perceived to be "dehumanising" and "erasing" women, users rushed to voice their indignation on social media platforms.Users demanded the company answer why it was “dehumanising women”, their client base.Others wondered why the company, founded in 2016, which marketed itself as “busting the social stigma” around period blood, and inclusive to “people who menstruate who are not women", suddenly referred to the menstrual cycle as if it was some “illness.”The approach was branded as “beyond insulting".Some comments on Twitter posed the question whether the company that provides “vegan and eco-friendly tampons, pads and liners” had done its market research and if it stopped to consider that “this language might be objectifying in the extreme”.Going still further, others on social media appeared to call for a boycott of Yoppie products.The backlash prompted the company’s CEO Daniella Peri to attempt to clarify their use of vocabulary.According to Peri, the company believes "all women, girls and people with a menstrual cycle should feel welcome at Yoppie."However, this attempt to placate clients appeared to fail, with many on Instagram persisting with calls to “never buy” Yoppie products in response to the “offensive" language.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, society, social media