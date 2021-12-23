https://sputniknews.com/20211223/major-norwegian-study-finds-covid-19-vaccines-interfere-with-young-womens-periods-1091737451.html

Major Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods

Major Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods

Almost twice as many young Norwegian women have experienced a heavier menstrual period than they have been used to after receiving their COVID-19 shots, a large population study has found in preliminary results.

2021-12-23T06:16+0000

2021-12-23T06:16+0000

2021-12-23T06:16+0000

news

norway

scandinavia

vaccines

side effects

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083361294_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fee0323be0daa530655e989ba81541eb.jpg

Almost twice as many young Norwegian women have experienced a heavier menstrual period than they have been used to after receiving their COVID-19 shots, a large population study has found in preliminary results.To investigate whether there is a connection between the COVID-19 shots and various bleeding disorders, the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) is now conducting a large study among more than 60,000 girls and women aged 12-80 in Norway. So far, preliminary results for the 6,000 women representing the 18-30 age bracket have been published.The share of women who said they experienced heavy bleeding has increased from 7.6 percent before vaccination to 13.6 percent after vaccination. Their share increased further to 15.3 percent after the second shot.Other frequently reported symptoms included prolonged bleedings, unusually short or long intervals, unexpected intermitted bleeding, extra painful periods, or even menstrual pain without bleeding.Based on the preliminary results, FHI listed a number of tips for women who have experienced menstrual disorders, including postponing further vaccination until the cause has been investigated or the symptoms have passed.Among the participants, 59.4 percent received Pfizer as the first dose, whereas 35.8 percent received Moderna, 4.7 percent AstraZeneca, and 0.2 percent Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). For dose two, 47.4 percent received Pfizer and and 52.6 percent Moderna.In the summer of 2021, women across the world began to report bleeding disorders after receiving a vaccine against coronavirus. In Denmark alone, their figure soared from several dozen to over a thousand in a matter of several weeks. By November, the number of reports exceeded 3,900. Norway, however, became the first nation to respond with a broad population survey, after having processed only 1,264 reports.

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, norway, scandinavia, vaccines, side effects, covid-19