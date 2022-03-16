International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass, Fire 10 Mortars - DPR
On Tuesday, a fourth round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia resumed in a video format, after three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus. 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
Servicemen of militia of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) walk along a street in Berdyanskoye settlement outside Mariupol, Ukraine. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass, Fire 10 Mortars - DPR

04:54 GMT 16.03.2022
On Tuesday, a fourth round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia resumed in a video format, after three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus.
Early on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations should continue and that it is difficult, but important. He added that the positions of the sides sound more realistic now, but more time is needed.
Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will immediately stop its military operation if Ukrainian authorities amend the constitution to abandon their ambition to enter “any bloc,” and recognise the Crimean referendum and independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that "demilitarisation and de-nazification" are among the key goals of the special operation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine, insisting the armed forces only target the country's military infrastructure.
In response to Russia’s operation, the Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
