Secret CIA Training Program Helped Ukraine Prepare for Russia Military Operation, Report Suggests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A secret training program in Ukraine run by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) helped Ukrainians prepare for Russia's special... 16.03.2022

The CIA training program began around 2014 when the conflict in the Donbass region started but the Biden administration pulled out all CIA personnel from Ukraine before the start of Russia's military operation in that country, the report said, citing former officials.The covert CIA training program was run from Ukraine's eastern frontlines, possible through previously existing authorities for the agency that did not require a new legal determination, the report said. Only a small number of CIA paramilitary officers in the low single digits were sent to eastern Ukraine, the report added.On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests for assistance from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

