https://sputniknews.com/20220315/revival-of-iran-nuclear-deal-enters-homestretch-russias-lavrov-says-1093889497.html

Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says

Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says

Talks on reviving the landmark nuclear agreement - which promises an end to Western sanctions against Iran in exchange to limits on the Islamic Republic's... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T09:17+0000

2022-03-15T09:17+0000

2022-03-15T09:23+0000

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal has entered the homestretch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran