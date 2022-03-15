International
Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says
Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says
Talks on reviving the landmark nuclear agreement - which promises an end to Western sanctions against Iran in exchange to limits on the Islamic Republic's...
Work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal has entered the homestretch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
iran
iran

Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says

09:17 GMT 15.03.2022
Talks on reviving the landmark nuclear agreement - which promises an end to Western sanctions against Iran in exchange to limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, began last spring after the Biden administration reversed course on its predecessor's hardline anti-Iranian stance.
Work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal has entered the homestretch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
