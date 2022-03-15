https://sputniknews.com/20220315/revival-of-iran-nuclear-deal-enters-homestretch-russias-lavrov-says-1093889497.html
Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says
Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says
Talks on reviving the landmark nuclear agreement - which promises an end to Western sanctions against Iran in exchange to limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme
Work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal has entered the homestretch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
Effort to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Enters Homestretch, Russia's Lavrov Says
09:17 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 15.03.2022)
Talks on reviving the landmark nuclear agreement - which promises an end to Western sanctions against Iran in exchange to limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, began last spring after the Biden administration reversed course on its predecessor's hardline anti-Iranian stance.
Work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal has entered the homestretch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.