Iranian FM: Tehran Ready to ‘Immediately Conclude a Good Deal’, Should West ‘Show Real Will’

2022-02-27T02:36+0000

Iran is ready to “immediately conclude” a deal upon completion of the negotiations in Vienna, Austria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday.The negotiations, which started in April last year, include Iran, Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia with the US only indirectly participating. Both sides, Tehran and Washington, have been accusing each other of holding up the process, saying there is “little time” left before attempts to restore the agreement would be meaningless.In recent days, European and Russian representatives in Vienna stated that the talks to bring the US back to the agreement after its withdrawal in 2018 are nearing completion.On 20 February, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said he has no doubts that the agreement will be fully restored “in its original form.”One anonymous European Union negotiator expressed confidence last week that the JCPOA is expected to be ready in the next two weeks or so, saying “most of the issues are already agreed.”Iran has repeatedly stressed that its nuclear program is developed for peaceful purposes and it has never had plans to construct nuclear weapons. Tehran previously announced that its nuclear violations would be quickly reversed when sanctions are lifted. Meanwhile, Washington has demanded that Iran should first comply with the JCPOA provisions.

