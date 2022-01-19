https://sputniknews.com/20220119/iranian-president-seen-performing-evening-prayer-at-kremlin-photo-1092376196.html

Iranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo

Raisi and Putin met on 19 January and discussed a number of important geopolitical issues during the Iranian president’s first visit to Moscow since his... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow this week, performed an evening prayer in the Kremlin after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there.An image published by the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Telegram shows Raisi standing on a prayer mat at what appears to be the Ekaterininsky Hall of the Kremlin where the two heads of state conversed with each other.Raisi and Putin discussed a number of important geopolitical issues such as US sanctions, the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal.During the meeting, Raisi said that Iran wants to have “stable and comprehensive” relations with Russia, and praised the cooperation between the two countries in Syria.Meanwhile, Putin expressed his concern about the current situation in Afghanistan and said that he wanted to know more about Tehran's position on that matter.Raisi’s visit to Moscow marked his first voyage to the Russian capital since he became president in August 2021.

