Iranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo
Iranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo
Raisi and Putin met on 19 January and discussed a number of important geopolitical issues during the Iranian president’s first visit to Moscow since his... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow this week, performed an evening prayer in the Kremlin after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there.An image published by the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Telegram shows Raisi standing on a prayer mat at what appears to be the Ekaterininsky Hall of the Kremlin where the two heads of state conversed with each other.Raisi and Putin discussed a number of important geopolitical issues such as US sanctions, the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal.During the meeting, Raisi said that Iran wants to have “stable and comprehensive” relations with Russia, and praised the cooperation between the two countries in Syria.Meanwhile, Putin expressed his concern about the current situation in Afghanistan and said that he wanted to know more about Tehran's position on that matter.Raisi’s visit to Moscow marked his first voyage to the Russian capital since he became president in August 2021.
Iranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo

19:24 GMT 19.01.2022
Raisi and Putin met on 19 January and discussed a number of important geopolitical issues during the Iranian president's first visit to Moscow since his election.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow this week, performed an evening prayer in the Kremlin after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there.
An image published by the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Telegram shows Raisi standing on a prayer mat at what appears to be the Ekaterininsky Hall of the Kremlin where the two heads of state conversed with each other.
Raisi and Putin discussed a number of important geopolitical issues such as US sanctions, the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal.
During the meeting, Raisi said that Iran wants to have "stable and comprehensive" relations with Russia, and praised the cooperation between the two countries in Syria.
"We have a very good experience of cooperation with Russia in Syria, and this is cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region, in the Syrian Arab Republic. Such a very good experience can create the preconditions for us to apply this experience in many other areas," he said.
Meanwhile, Putin expressed his concern about the current situation in Afghanistan and said that he wanted to know more about Tehran's position on that matter.
"Now, of course, both you and us are concerned about the situation that is developing in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you, to know your position on this problem," he said.
Raisi's visit to Moscow marked his first voyage to the Russian capital since he became president in August 2021.
