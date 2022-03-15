Karim Benzema's Obsession With Records Continues as He Becomes France's Top Scorer Ever

International
Russia's UN Ambassador Nebenzia Delivers Remarks at UNSC
Karim Benzema has been a key contributor to Real Madrid's dominance in Spain's domestic tournaments, including the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this term. Having scored an awe-inspiring 32 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions, the 34-year-old has single-handedly led their charge for trophies in 2021-22.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema made history on Monday night when he became France's leading goal scorer of all-time.

The Lyon-born star seems to be intent on achieving records as he managed this historic feat only a week after becoming the oldest man to score a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Last Wednesday, Benzema produced a stunning hat-trick within 17 minutes which caused Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to crash out of the competition.

However, his performance last night was just as impressive as he delivered a superb double in Real's lopsided 3-0 victory over Mallorca, exceeding the tally of 411 goals achieved by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, to secure his place at the top of the list of French goal scorers.

Benzema matched Henry's mark with his triumphant performance against PSG. With his brace against Los Bermellones, he has now brought his total to a record 413 goals.

Although he's Real Madrid's third-leading goal scorer with 311 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 450 and Raul's 323, Benzema has also hit the net 66 times for his former club Lyon. He has also produced 36 goals for the French national team.

With Benzema showing no signs of slowing down, Los Blancos find themselves sitting on top of the La Liga with 66 points.

Real are 10 points clear of Sevilla in second place and the way Carlo Ancelotti's boys are playing right now, they are almost certain to lift a record extending 35th Spanish league crown at the end of this season.
