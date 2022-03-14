https://sputniknews.com/20220314/moscow-considers-wests-attempts-to-push-russia-into-storming-major-ukrainian-cities-provocative-1093857987.html

Moscow Considers West's Attempts to Push Russia Into Storming Major Ukrainian Cities 'Provocative'

Over two weeks after starting the operation to demilitarize Ukraine, Russian forces have been hesitant to enter major populated centers -especially in areas... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow considers recent statements by US and European officials on President Putin's supposed "frustration" with the state of the operation in Ukraine to be provocative, and aimed at getting Russia to storm Ukrainian cities and cause civilian loss of life, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.On Sunday, in an interview with CNN, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan suggested that the Russian president was "frustrated by the fact that his forces are not making the kind of progress that he thought they would make against major cities," prompting him to "lash out" and "to cause damage in every part of the country" with new strikes. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reportedly expressed similar sentiments elsewhere.Military operations in heavily populated areas will indeed "inevitably lead to heavy losses among the civilian population," Peskov said. The Russian operation "was planned precisely with this circumstance in mind" to avoid such losses, he added."At the same time, the MoD, while making sure to ensure the maximum security of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking complete control of those settlements which are practically surrounded, with the exception of zones used for humanitarian evacuation," Peskov said.

