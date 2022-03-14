Moscow Considers West's Attempts to Push Russia Into Storming Major Ukrainian Cities 'Provocative'
11:27 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 14.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Being updated
Over two weeks after starting the operation to demilitarize Ukraine, Russian forces have been hesitant to enter major populated centers -especially in areas where Ukrainian ultranationalist battalions are holed up. The Russian MoD has repeatedly accused the latter of placing heavy weapons in residential areas, and using civilians as human shields.
Moscow considers recent statements by US and European officials on President Putin's supposed "frustration" with the state of the operation in Ukraine to be provocative, and aimed at getting Russia to storm Ukrainian cities and cause civilian loss of life, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
On Sunday, in an interview with CNN, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan suggested that the Russian president was "frustrated by the fact that his forces are not making the kind of progress that he thought they would make against major cities," prompting him to "lash out" and "to cause damage in every part of the country" with new strikes. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reportedly expressed similar sentiments elsewhere.
"The aforementioned US and EU officials seem to be pushing Russia to storm major cities in Ukraine in order to lay the blame on our country for the deaths of civilians. We consider this position to be provocative," Peskov told reporters at a briefing Monday.
Military operations in heavily populated areas will indeed "inevitably lead to heavy losses among the civilian population," Peskov said. The Russian operation "was planned precisely with this circumstance in mind" to avoid such losses, he added.
"At the start of the operation, the Russian president did in fact instruct the Ministry of Defence to refrain from an immediate storming of large settlements, including Kiev, due to the fact that armed nationalist formations are setting up firing points and placing heavy military equipment directly inside residential areas," Peskov said.
"At the same time, the MoD, while making sure to ensure the maximum security of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking complete control of those settlements which are practically surrounded, with the exception of zones used for humanitarian evacuation," Peskov said.