At Least Six Killed, Several Injured After Kiev Forces Fire on Volnovakha Hospital - Medics

Most of the doctors and patients, including women in labor from the maternity ward, survived by hiding in the basement. One of the doctors told Sputnik that... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian troops fired from a tank and Grad MLRS at a hospital with patients during the retreat from the city of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, killing at least six people, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing the accounts of hospital staff at the scene of the incident.Prior to the incident, the Ukrainian military fired at the Donetsk People's Republic troops from grenade launchers and tanks from the building and courtyard of this hospital, hiding behind patients, including women in childbirth, as a human shield. When they were leaving the area, they mined the buildings.The building of the Volnovakha Central Hospital was seriously damaged: the walls were pierced in several spots, some of them collapsed, windows on three floors were almost all broken; medical buildings, wards, and patient rooms were damaged, the Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.According to the hospital staff and soldiers of the DPR army, they counted at least six bodies of dead civilians on the square in front of the hospital, but the count is still underway, since the rubble has not been cleared.In addition, on the territory and inside the building, the Sputnik correspondent reported two bodies in the uniform of the Ukrainian military, and according to doctors retreating from the medical facility, the Ukrainians finished off their own.A hospital employee told Sputnik on video that the Ukrainian military shot "directly from a tank," although they were "drinking tea" there before, as the hospital staff "fed them, treated them." Later, the military "drove off and started shelling" and came back "to see what was happening here."According to the employee, during the shelling, not only were patients hiding in the hospital, but also residents of nearby houses who do not have basements under their homes.He added that, when shelling with Grads, Ukrainian troops were guided by calls from patients and hospital staff on mobile phones for aiming. Saranov explained that people went to the upper floors to talk on the phone, because "at least there was connection available," and the projectiles hit the spots.According to the Sputnik correspondent, DPR forces discovered British NLAW anti-tank missiles as well as other weaponry at the hospital, with the wooden crates and metal boxes marked in English.Among the weaponry they also found corking boxes for 30-mm VOG-17M grenades, for automatic grenade launchers of the AGS series. In addition to VOG-17M, ammunition is marked as IO-30, which indicates bu the use of this name that they are produced by companies in Bulgaria.After the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics requested assistance in defending themselves against Kiev forces in late February, the Kremlin launched a special military operation. The goal of the special military operation is stated to be the demilitarization and "denazification" of Ukraine, with only military assets being attacked by Russian forces. The purpose, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." During the special military operation, the Kremlin has been pointing to the "particular cruelty and cynicism" of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi formations who continue to attack Donbas and use civilians, including foreigners held hostage in Ukrainian cities, as “human shields.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

