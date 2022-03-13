International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post in High-Precision Strike – Video
On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) released a video of its artillery destroying a Ukrainian troop command post amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.In the 18-second drone video, fire and smoke are seen after the Krasnopol projectile hits the ground target.The clip was released after a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said on Saturday that a military airfield in Vasilkov and an electronic intelligence centre in Brovary in Ukraine had been disabled by high-precision weapons.A total of 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure object have already been disabled during the ongoing Russian special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, according to MoD spokesman Konashenkov.The beginning of the operation was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the MoD stressing that its high-precision weapon strikes targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure do not pose a threat to the civilian population.Putin, for his part, underscored late last week that the operation is going "as planned", and all tasks are being implemented "successfully". He also emphasised that Russian soldiers fight "with a full understanding of the justice of their cause, [and] even after being wounded, they remain in formation, sacrifice themselves [...] in order to save comrades and civilians".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Disabling Ukraine's military infrastructure remains one of the main goals of Moscow's ongoing special operation in the country. On Saturday, the Russian military's precision strikes disabled a military airfield and a major electronic intelligence centre located in the cities of Vasilkov and Brovary, respectively.
On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) released a video of its artillery destroying a Ukrainian troop command post amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The MoD has published footage of a high-precision strike by a Krasnopol projectile during the destruction of a field command post of the Ukrainian Army", the caption to the video reads.

In the 18-second drone video, fire and smoke are seen after the Krasnopol projectile hits the ground target.
The clip was released after a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said on Saturday that a military airfield in Vasilkov and an electronic intelligence centre in Brovary in Ukraine had been disabled by high-precision weapons.
A total of 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure object have already been disabled during the ongoing Russian special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, according to MoD spokesman Konashenkov.
The beginning of the operation was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the MoD stressing that its high-precision weapon strikes targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure do not pose a threat to the civilian population.
Putin, for his part, underscored late last week that the operation is going "as planned", and all tasks are being implemented "successfully". He also emphasised that Russian soldiers fight "with a full understanding of the justice of their cause, [and] even after being wounded, they remain in formation, sacrifice themselves [...] in order to save comrades and civilians".
