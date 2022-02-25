https://sputniknews.com/20220225/us-reportedly-seeks-to-kick-russia-out-of-unsc-over-moscows-special-operation-in-ukraine-1093361929.html

US Reportedly Seeks to Kick Russia Out of UNSC Over Moscow's Special Operation in Ukraine

The US Congress is hammering out a resolution to oust Russia from the UN Security Council (UNSC) in light of Moscow's ongoing special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, Axios reports.According to the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, the UN should "take immediate procedural actions" to amend Article 23 of its charter to remove Russia as a permanent member of the UNSC.The resolution reportedly refers to the Russian special operation as an "invasion of Ukraine", adding that Moscow's support of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, DPR and LPR, respectively, "pose a direct threat to international peace and security" and "run contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council".Efforts to approve the document are being led by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.Axios reported that several members of Congress have already publicly expressed support for the document, including Ann Wagner, the vice ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Don Bacon, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee.He said in an interview with Axios that he thinks Congress "should be weighing in to say these guys should be treated like the pariahs they are and they shouldn't have a seat at any table", in a thinly veiled dig at Russia.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from Kiev's forces.In a televised address, Putin stressed that the goal of the operation is "to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years", adding that for this purpose, Russia "will strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation".The move, described as a peacekeeping mission by Russia, and "an invasion" by the US and its Western allies, was preceded by Putin announcing earlier this week that Moscow had recognised the DPR and LPR as independent nations. The latter had earlier requested Russia's assistance amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, leading to civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.

