https://sputniknews.com/20220225/us-reportedly-seeks-to-kick-russia-out-of-unsc-over-moscows-special-operation-in-ukraine-1093361929.html
US Reportedly Seeks to Kick Russia Out of UNSC Over Moscow's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Reportedly Seeks to Kick Russia Out of UNSC Over Moscow's Special Operation in Ukraine
In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that the... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T10:43+0000
2022-02-25T10:43+0000
2022-02-25T10:43+0000
us
congress
resolution
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082755204_0:0:3093:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_14235c96a81c916e3ecfa5e2583865ee.jpg
The US Congress is hammering out a resolution to oust Russia from the UN Security Council (UNSC) in light of Moscow's ongoing special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, Axios reports.According to the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, the UN should "take immediate procedural actions" to amend Article 23 of its charter to remove Russia as a permanent member of the UNSC.The resolution reportedly refers to the Russian special operation as an "invasion of Ukraine", adding that Moscow's support of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, DPR and LPR, respectively, "pose a direct threat to international peace and security" and "run contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council".Efforts to approve the document are being led by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.Axios reported that several members of Congress have already publicly expressed support for the document, including Ann Wagner, the vice ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Don Bacon, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee.He said in an interview with Axios that he thinks Congress "should be weighing in to say these guys should be treated like the pariahs they are and they shouldn't have a seat at any table", in a thinly veiled dig at Russia.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from Kiev's forces.In a televised address, Putin stressed that the goal of the operation is "to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years", adding that for this purpose, Russia "will strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation".The move, described as a peacekeeping mission by Russia, and "an invasion" by the US and its Western allies, was preceded by Putin announcing earlier this week that Moscow had recognised the DPR and LPR as independent nations. The latter had earlier requested Russia's assistance amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, leading to civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082755204_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8240e0d7d69e670aefa4171290ef9ab0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, congress, resolution, special operation
US Reportedly Seeks to Kick Russia Out of UNSC Over Moscow's Special Operation in Ukraine
Subscribe
In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that the goal is to protect the people of the Donbass region "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".
The US Congress is hammering out a resolution to oust Russia from the UN Security Council (UNSC) in light of Moscow's ongoing special operation
to demilitarise Ukraine, Axios
reports.
According to the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, the UN should "take immediate procedural actions" to amend Article 23 of its charter to remove Russia as a permanent member of the UNSC.
The resolution reportedly refers to the Russian special operation as an "invasion of Ukraine", adding that Moscow's support of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, DPR and LPR, respectively, "pose a direct threat to international peace and security" and "run contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council".
Efforts to approve the document are being led by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Nick Stewart, Tenney's chief of staff, told Axios that "it's obviously a tall effort to kick Russia off, but, it's one diplomatic tool we have to up the pressure and increase the isolation [of Moscow]". According to him, the resolution is "in a sense a messaging bill, but it also empowers our diplomatic counterparts".
Axios reported that several members of Congress have already publicly expressed support for the document, including Ann Wagner, the vice ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Don Bacon, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee.
He said in an interview with Axios that he thinks Congress "should be weighing in to say these guys should be treated like the pariahs they are and they shouldn't have a seat at any table", in a thinly veiled dig at Russia.
The news outlet also recalled that the UN Charter stipulates that all permanent UNSC members have to sign off on any amendments, "giving Russia the ability to block such a move". Axios also noted that Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya serving as the UNSC's rotating president this month may hamper Congress' efforts to oust Russia from the panel.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin
ordered a special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from Kiev's forces.
In a televised address, Putin stressed that the goal of the operation is "to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years", adding that for this purpose, Russia "will strive to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation".
The move, described as a peacekeeping mission by Russia, and "an invasion" by the US and its Western allies, was preceded by Putin announcing earlier this week that Moscow had recognised the DPR and LPR
as independent nations. The latter had earlier requested Russia's assistance amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, leading to civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.