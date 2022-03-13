https://sputniknews.com/20220313/indian-pm-modi-reviews-security-preparedness-amid-ukraine-crisis-and-stalled-border-talks-with-1093826228.html

Indian PM Modi Reviews Security Preparedness Amid Ukraine Crisis and Stalled Border Talks with China

India and China failed to disengage in areas such as Hot Springs and Depsang of eastern Ladakh despite holding 15 rounds of talks since June 2020.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Sunday to review the security preparedness and the "prevailing global scenario" in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and other security officials.India's armed forces are heavily dependent on imports of Russian-origin arms and equipment. Any disruption in the supply of military spare parts from the "special and privileged strategic partner" would impact war preparedness.Government sources in New Delhi said the Indian PM is taking stock of the situation because of Western sanctions imposed on the financial institutions of Russia. The US and European nations have imposed a series of sanctions, which the Kremlin dubbed a declaration of an "economic war", against Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, starting at the request of the people's republics of the Donbass region.The two countries would likely implement a three-decades-old rupee-ruble mechanism to continue trade, averting Western sanctions.Sources said that Modi emphasised integrating the latest technology in the security apparatus and focused on self-reliance in the defence sector.India, one of the biggest importers of military hardware, has ramped up the development and integration of domestically manufactured weapons to curb its dependency on foreign manufacturers.Calling the Russia-Ukraine conflict a lesson for India, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said last week that future wars "should be fought with our own weapon systems".India's immediate concern is a lingering border standoff with China. Both countries have deployed thousands of troops and military assets in the eastern Ladakh region after the two armies accused each other of escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The 15th round of Corps Commander talks failed to achieve a breakthrough for the next phase of troop withdrawals from areas such as Hot Spring and the Depsang plains.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

indian ocean

ladakh region

