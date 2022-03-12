https://sputniknews.com/20220312/russia-could-resume-security-dialogue-with-us-if-washington-is-ready-deputy-fm-says-1093803083.html

Russia Warns West Convoys With Foreign Weapons for Ukraine Are Legit Military Targets

12.03.2022

Moscow could resume a security dialogue with the US if Washington is ready to do so, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated. He added that Russia is also prepared to discuss the issue of the New START treaty, which had been put on hold as well.At the same time, Ryabkov said that Moscow's propositions for a security dialogue have changed since the last time it was on the agenda.The deputy minister added that Russia will not make any concessions to the US in matters of strategic stability. He also warned Washington against any reckless steps in this area.The diplomat further cautioned the West against "mindlessly pumping weapons" into Ukraine. He stressed that it is a dangerous move and that convoys carrying these weapons will be legitimate targets for the Russian military.Russian Response to West's Sanctions ReadyThe deputy foreign minister stated that right now the US is waging economic war against Russia. He separately lambasted a decision by western countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft as "illegal". Ryabkov added that Moscow has already prepared lists of personal counter sanctions against western countries and that they will be revealed soon.Ryabkov stressed that the West would have eventually found a pretext for new anti-Russian sanctions even without Moscow launching a special operation in Ukraine. The latter was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February after a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to protect them against Kiev's forces. Ukraine and its western allies branded the operation an "invasion".

