Agri, Pharma Can Emerge as Key Areas of India's Cooperation With Russia Amid US Sanctions: Experts

Several multi-national companies, primarily of US-origin, have withdrawn their investments and exposure from the Russian market following sanctions imposed by...

Indian experts believe an all-new geopolitical system underpinned by national interests will emerge to provide business opportunities in Russia amid western-fuelled disruption in the global economy amid the Ukrainian crisis.Most Asian countries abstained from voting against Russia at the United Nations Security Council, indicating they will unlikely to follow unilateral sanctions imposed by the west on Russia. The new system will also provide immunity to those who decide to continue trade with Russia, experts say.They have made assessment days after US-based rating agencies downgraded the sovereign rating of Russia, a $1.7 trillion economy that is the world's sixth-largest in terms of purchasing power parity.Multani hopes that experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 would be utilized by Indian firms while making their investment decisions keeping in mind the futuristic goal of the company.Pharma and Agri SectorsRussia offers tremendous promise to pharmaceutical industries: in 2021 only the country imports pharmaceuticals worth over $14.7 billion, and European and US manufacturers fulfilled most of these requirements.Experts think that Western supplies of medicines and equipment to Russia may be disrupted over decisions to cut-off seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system and suspension of shipping services, thus providing opportunities for the Indian firms such as Sun Pharma to expand their businesses. Sun Pharma has a presence across 50 cities in Russia.India's pharmaceutical export to Russia stood at $591 million in 2021. As sanctions imposed by western countries do not apply to medicine and medical equipment, Indian firms would likely be significant beneficiaries of Russia's highly expanding pharmaceutical market.Multani's emphasis on strengthening value chains holds high importance as India's pharma sector is heavily dependent on Beijing for raw materials, which is disrupted due to COVID-19 induced closure of several factories in China.Experts believe the early channelization of a sanction-proof payment system with Moscow would boost India's chances of capturing the west's rival share and investment in Russia."The unprecedented sanctions on Russia will not have a direct devastating effect on the agro and pharmaceutical industry, which can emerge as key areas in which India can step up its cooperation with Russia," Aditya Pareek, a research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, a Bengaluru-based independent think-tank and public-policy school told Sputnik.India can also seek to invest in the agriculture sector of the Russian Far East, especially the fisheries industry in the Sakhalin Oblast.Energy SectorBesides pharma, Russia's oil and gas sector also provides immense opportunities of investment in Russian energy sources for Indian firms at discounted rates, given the departure of US and European firms from Rosneft, Gazprom, Lukoil, and Surgutneftegas.India's public sector firms have stakes in several oil and gas blocks owned by Rosneft and Gazprom. Public sector unit GAIL has a 20-year contract with Gazprom to receive 2.5 million tonnes of LNG a year. Higher crude prices will also boost the profitability of ONGC and Indian oil, which have adequate Russian market exposure.There are some concerns related to transactions of the income due to sanctions but expert suggested ways to continue the trade and payments.Financial ServicesAn unexpected beneficiary of the financial sanctions would likely be GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC—a 100 percent owned subsidiary of India's state-owned reinsurance company GIC. UK-based consultancy firm Peel Hunt LLP estimates the insurance industry's political risk exposure in Ukraine and Russia at $2 billion. Suppose western firms avoid providing insurance to Russia-linked businesses; in that case, GIC may see an expansion of its business as it only has market exposure limited to Russia and Central Asia.Space has also been created for India's unified payment system and RuPay card after Mastercard, Visa, and other financial services companies, including PayPal and American Express, have distanced themselves from Russia. During the 21st annual summit held last December in New Delhi, India and Russia expressed interest in continuing dialogue on accepting RuPay and MIR Cards within national payment infrastructures, as well as on the interaction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Faster Payments System of the Bank of Russia (FPS).India's bilateral trade with Russia is around $10 billion annually. India purchases petroleum products, diamonds and other precious stones, and fertilizers from Russia. India's exports constitute of pharmaceutical, organic chemicals, electronics, and auto parts products.Government sources in New Delhi said that two countries are involved in discussions to restart the dormant exchange mechanism to facilitate Rupee-Ruble trade. Exporters expect an early decision on the Rupee-Ruble trade as western sanctions made dollar transactions difficult.

