Family of Gabby Petito Accuse Her Killer's Parents of Planning to Help Him Escape - Report



The 22-year-old Gabby Petito was murdered in August 2021 by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, while they were on a motor trip across the United States.

Brian Laundrie's parents have been accused by Gabby Petito's family of knowing their son had killed his fiancée during the entire search period - and even intended to help him flee the country, the Sun reported, citing a new lawsuit.This week, Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed a civil action against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, demanding at least $100,000 in damages.According to the report, in the suit, there are previously unknown details in the infamous case of the vlogger's death by her lover, whose own death was confirmed in October 2021. Petito died of blunt force injuries to her head and neck, according to coroner findings filed in the civil lawsuit, despite the fact that her cause of death is officially ruled to be by manual strangulation. Petito's body was discovered on September 19, 2021, at a campsite about 300 meters (1,000 feet) from where her van had been parked. Before her remains were recovered, she had likely been dead for three to four weeks.Petito's mother's asserted that Roberta Laundrie blocked her phone number as well as her Facebook account. Prior to Petito and Laundrie's trip, the future in-laws reportedly enjoyed a friendly relationship.Brian Laundrie sent text conversations with Schmidt from Petito's phone, according to the lawsuit, in an attempt to cover up her death. Earlier, investigators said that Laundrie was accused of using "unauthorized debit cards after Gabby Petito’s death," as he was the only person of interest in the case.Petito's murder was reportedly known to Laundrie's parents, because Brian Laundrie confessed to them after he returned from the journey. The parents hired a lawyer that same day.After Brian Laundrie drove home to North Port alone, driving Petito's car on September 1, according to Petito's parents, the two families had not been in touch. The Laundrie family reportedly "went on vacation to Fort DeSoto Park" while the "plaintiffs were extremely distraught and were attempting to locate Gabrielle Petito."The case reportedly claimed that the Laundries were covering for their son by concealing his location. They also suspect Brian's parents were planning his departure from the country.Petito's parents allege that the Laundries knew that by divulging what they knew about Gabby's whereabouts and well-being, they may help ease some of Gabby's family's mental pain and sorrow. However, the family contends that Brian's parents acted with malice toward Gabby's parents' rights by refusing to do so.In late January, the FBI revealed that Laundrie admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp. It was the first time officials directly blamed Brian Laundrie for Petito's killing, despite the fact that he had been the leading suspect all along.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

