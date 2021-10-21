Human Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie

Human remains which were discovered in Florida's T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, have been confirmed as belonging to Brian Laundrie, FBI Denver announced on Thursday.According to the FBI, it was possible to establish the identity of the remains thanks to a comparison of dental records, due to the late degree of decomposition.
The fiance of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old American woman who disappeared in late August, has been the subject of a search since early September after he disappeared less than two weeks after he allegedly went camping. Laundrie was considered the only person of interest in the case.
Human remains which were discovered in Florida's T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, have been confirmed as belonging to Brian Laundrie, FBI Denver announced on Thursday.
According to the FBI, it was possible to establish the identity of the remains thanks to a comparison of dental records, due to the late degree of decomposition.