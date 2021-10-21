Registration was successful!
International
Human Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
The fiance of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old American woman who disappeared in late August, has been the subject of a search since early September after he... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Human remains which were discovered in Florida's T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, have been confirmed as belonging to Brian Laundrie, FBI Denver announced on Thursday.According to the FBI, it was possible to establish the identity of the remains thanks to a comparison of dental records, due to the late degree of decomposition.
us, florida, murder

Human Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie

21:50 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 22:01 GMT 21.10.2021)
Being updated
The fiance of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old American woman who disappeared in late August, has been the subject of a search since early September after he disappeared less than two weeks after he allegedly went camping. Laundrie was considered the only person of interest in the case.
Human remains which were discovered in Florida's T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, have been confirmed as belonging to Brian Laundrie, FBI Denver announced on Thursday.
According to the FBI, it was possible to establish the identity of the remains thanks to a comparison of dental records, due to the late degree of decomposition.
