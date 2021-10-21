https://sputniknews.com/20211021/human-bones-found-in-florida-wilderness-park-confirmed-as-belonging-to-brian-laundrie-1090114762.html

Human Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie

Human Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie

The fiance of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old American woman who disappeared in late August, has been the subject of a search since early September after he... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T21:50+0000

2021-10-21T21:50+0000

2021-10-21T22:01+0000

us

florida

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

Human remains which were discovered in Florida's T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, have been confirmed as belonging to Brian Laundrie, FBI Denver announced on Thursday.According to the FBI, it was possible to establish the identity of the remains thanks to a comparison of dental records, due to the late degree of decomposition.

us

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, florida, murder