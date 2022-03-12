https://sputniknews.com/20220312/video-french-presidential-candidate-eric-zemmour-pelted-with-fresh-egg-1093807912.html
Eric Zemmour was pelted with a fresh egg by a protester in Moissac on Saturday.The incident was caught on camera, with the video showing a man putting his arm over the top of a car door as the politician was getting out of a vehicle and smashing the egg on Zemmour's head.The less-than-hospitable man was immediately detained by security.According to a report by BFM TV, the protester, who acted "in a personal capacity", has a disabled son. There were no additional details about his motivations.Zemmour has not commented on the incident, only sharing a picture from his meetings in the city on his Twitter account and writing that he was "delighted to be in Moissac today".
On Saturday, French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour took a trip to the Moissac commune in southern France, only to receive a not so warm welcome from one particular protester.
Eric Zemmour was pelted with a fresh egg by a protester in Moissac on Saturday.
The incident was caught on camera, with the video showing a man putting his arm over the top of a car door as the politician was getting out of a vehicle and smashing the egg on Zemmour's head.
The less-than-hospitable man was immediately detained by security.
According to a report by BFM TV, the protester, who acted "in a personal capacity", has a disabled son. There were no additional details about his motivations.
Zemmour has not commented on the incident, only sharing a picture from his meetings in the city on his Twitter account and writing that he was "delighted to be in Moissac today".
