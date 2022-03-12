https://sputniknews.com/20220312/video-french-presidential-candidate-eric-zemmour-pelted-with-fresh-egg-1093807912.html

Video: French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Pelted With Fresh Egg

Video: French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Pelted With Fresh Egg

On Saturday, French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour took a trip to the Moissac commune in southern France, only to receive a not so warm welcome from one... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T13:10+0000

2022-03-12T13:10+0000

2022-03-12T13:10+0000

europe

france

egg

eric zemmour

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093807994_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_44f6d433acf54e1325e2bc4311123782.jpg

Eric Zemmour was pelted with a fresh egg by a protester in Moissac on Saturday.The incident was caught on camera, with the video showing a man putting his arm over the top of a car door as the politician was getting out of a vehicle and smashing the egg on Zemmour's head.The less-than-hospitable man was immediately detained by security.According to a report by BFM TV, the protester, who acted "in a personal capacity", has a disabled son. There were no additional details about his motivations.Zemmour has not commented on the incident, only sharing a picture from his meetings in the city on his Twitter account and writing that he was "delighted to be in Moissac today".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

europe, france, egg, eric zemmour, viral