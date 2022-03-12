International
Video: French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Pelted With Fresh Egg
Video: French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Pelted With Fresh Egg
On Saturday, French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour took a trip to the Moissac commune in southern France, only to receive a not so warm welcome from one...
Eric Zemmour was pelted with a fresh egg by a protester in Moissac on Saturday.The incident was caught on camera, with the video showing a man putting his arm over the top of a car door as the politician was getting out of a vehicle and smashing the egg on Zemmour's head.The less-than-hospitable man was immediately detained by security.According to a report by BFM TV, the protester, who acted "in a personal capacity", has a disabled son. There were no additional details about his motivations.Zemmour has not commented on the incident, only sharing a picture from his meetings in the city on his Twitter account and writing that he was "delighted to be in Moissac today".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Video: French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Pelted With Fresh Egg

13:10 GMT 12.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALENTINE CHAPUISLeader of the French right-wing party "Reconquete!", media pundit, and candidate for the 2022 presidential election Eric Zemmour, reacts after being hit by an egg thrown by an unidentified man during a campaign visit in Moissac in southern France on 12 March 2022.
Leader of the French right-wing party Reconquete!, media pundit, and candidate for the 2022 presidential election Eric Zemmour, reacts after being hit by an egg thrown by an unidentified man during a campaign visit in Moissac in southern France on 12 March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALENTINE CHAPUIS
Daria Bedenko
On Saturday, French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour took a trip to the Moissac commune in southern France, only to receive a not so warm welcome from one particular protester.
Eric Zemmour was pelted with a fresh egg by a protester in Moissac on Saturday.
The incident was caught on camera, with the video showing a man putting his arm over the top of a car door as the politician was getting out of a vehicle and smashing the egg on Zemmour's head.
The less-than-hospitable man was immediately detained by security.
According to a report by BFM TV, the protester, who acted "in a personal capacity", has a disabled son. There were no additional details about his motivations.
Zemmour has not commented on the incident, only sharing a picture from his meetings in the city on his Twitter account and writing that he was "delighted to be in Moissac today".
