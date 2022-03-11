https://sputniknews.com/20220311/shooting-reported-again-on-tajik-kyrgyz-border-1093763428.html

Shooting Reported Again on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border

Shooting Reported Again on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border

The border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire again on Friday morning not long after a similar accident was reported the day before, the Kyrgyz... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T02:31+0000

2022-03-11T02:31+0000

2022-03-11T02:40+0000

tajikistan

kyrgyzstan

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire again on Friday morning not long after a similar accident was reported the day before, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.“At about 02:50 local time on March 11, 2022, another skirmish between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border,” officials said.

tajikistan

kyrgyzstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tajikistan, kyrgyzstan, shooting