Shooting Reported Again on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
Shooting Reported Again on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
The border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire again on Friday morning not long after a similar accident was reported the day before, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.
The border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire again on Friday morning not long after a similar accident was reported the day before, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.“At about 02:50 local time on March 11, 2022, another skirmish between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border,” officials said.
Shooting Reported Again on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
The border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire again on Friday morning not long after a similar accident was reported the day before, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.
“At about 02:50 local time on March 11, 2022, another skirmish between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border,” officials said.