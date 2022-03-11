https://sputniknews.com/20220311/china-faced-cyberattack-from-us-soil-to-target-russia-chinese-state-media-reports-1093770502.html

China Faced Cyberattack From US Soil to Target Russia, Chinese State Media Reports

China Faced Cyberattack From US Soil to Target Russia, Chinese State Media Reports

Earlier this week, Beijing condemned Washington's actions regarding the situation in Ukraine. China accused the White House of spreading lies and said that... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T10:45+0000

2022-03-11T10:45+0000

2022-03-11T10:45+0000

china

united states

russia

ukraine

cyber attack

cyber security

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_8743a8d11784273ec1e50276944bf953.jpg

China has faced "continuous" cyberattacks from US addresses designed to seize control of Chinese computers in order to then target Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, the state-run news agency Xinhua has reported, citing the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC).According to the outlet, Beijing has experienced cyberattacks since February. Aside from US addresses, a few attacks came from European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, CNCERT/CC said.Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in recent years, with cybersecurity being one of several issues causing friction between the two nations. The White House has accused the Chinese leadership of carrying out a global espionage programme via its tech companies such as Huawei and TikTok. Chinese authorities have rejected the accusations, which they described as smears and political suppression. The news of cyberattacks comes amid tensions between Beijing and Washington over Russia's special operation in Ukraine, which the Kremlin said is aimed at denazifying Kiev and protecting the residents of the two breakaway regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Both republics requested help from Moscow amid escalated attacks from Kiev and ordered the evacuation of the civilian population to Russia.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's special operation an "invasion" and has rejected statements made by President Vladimir Putin that Nazis are present in Ukraine. Western nations have sided with Ukraine and imposed the harshest sanctions to date on Moscow. The punitive measures targeted banks, businesses as well as individuals, who the West said are reportedly close to President Putin.China has not directly expressed support for the special operation conducted by Moscow, but said that the West should pay attention to Russia's security concerns over "NATO's eastward enlargement for a long time". At the same time, Beijing said that the alliance is partly to blame for the situation in Ukraine.Since Russia discovered US-funded biolabs in Ukraine allegedly capable of developing biological weapons, Beijing has demanded answers from the White House.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, united states, russia, ukraine, cyber attack, cyber security, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky