Putin Agrees to Idea of Sending Volunteers to Ukraine

Putin Agrees to Idea of Sending Volunteers to Ukraine

The Russian president stated that volunteers from who want to help Russia in Ukraine should be assisted in reaching the area of combat operations. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian president stated that volunteers from who want to help Russia in Ukraine should be assisted in reaching the area of combat operations.Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that there is a vast number of people who want to help the DPR and LPR in the special operation - over 16,000, with many of them coming from the Middle East.The preisdent also approved an idea put forward by Shoigu, suggesting that western-made weapons (small arms, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles and man-portable air-defence systems) seized in Ukraine should be transferred to the troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.The news comes as Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing in Ukraine amid the special military operation, launched on 24 February. Moscow noted that the operation was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, who were suffering from attacks by Kiev's forces, and noted that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

