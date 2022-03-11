International
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/putin-agrees-to-idea-of-sending-volunteers-to-ukraine-1093768892.html
Putin Agrees to Idea of Sending Volunteers to Ukraine
Putin Agrees to Idea of Sending Volunteers to Ukraine
The Russian president stated that volunteers from who want to help Russia in Ukraine should be assisted in reaching the area of combat operations. 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T08:22+0000
2022-03-11T09:23+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
dpr
lpr
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093372207_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_d018b671d32ad6e21d1376c629f1b45a.jpg
The Russian president stated that volunteers from who want to help Russia in Ukraine should be assisted in reaching the area of combat operations.Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that there is a vast number of people who want to help the DPR and LPR in the special operation - over 16,000, with many of them coming from the Middle East.The preisdent also approved an idea put forward by Shoigu, suggesting that western-made weapons (small arms, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles and man-portable air-defence systems) seized in Ukraine should be transferred to the troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.The news comes as Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing in Ukraine amid the special military operation, launched on 24 February. Moscow noted that the operation was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, who were suffering from attacks by Kiev's forces, and noted that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093372207_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01cc283ca951b093f2456d668dd8a38b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, dpr, lpr, vladimir putin

Putin Agrees to Idea of Sending Volunteers to Ukraine

08:22 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 11.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
The Russian president stated that volunteers from who want to help Russia in Ukraine should be assisted in reaching the area of combat operations.

"If you see people who want - on a voluntary basis, especially not for money - to come and help people living in the Donbass - well, you need to cooperate with them and help them move to the war zone", Putin stated during a National Security Council meeting.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that there is a vast number of people who want to help the DPR and LPR in the special operation - over 16,000, with many of them coming from the Middle East.
The preisdent also approved an idea put forward by Shoigu, suggesting that western-made weapons (small arms, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles and man-portable air-defence systems) seized in Ukraine should be transferred to the troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the photo bankServicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the photo bank
The news comes as Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing in Ukraine amid the special military operation, launched on 24 February. Moscow noted that the operation was started in order to protect the people of Donbass, who were suffering from attacks by Kiev's forces, and noted that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала