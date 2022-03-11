https://sputniknews.com/20220311/anti-russian-sanctions-wont-be-profitable-for-any-country-chinese-premier-says-1093764174.html

Anti-Russian Sanctions Won't Be Profitable for Any Country, Chinese Premier Says

Anti-Russian Sanctions Won't Be Profitable for Any Country, Chinese Premier Says

The anti-Russian sanctions will have a negative impact on the recovery of the global economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and will inflict damage on all the countries, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

2022-03-11T04:36+0000

2022-03-11T04:36+0000

2022-03-11T04:52+0000

china

li keqiang

sanctions

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/97/1079639749_0:146:1920:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_7da62549fd722a235b7b615c464dee32.jpg

He noted it is important to maintain the negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Beijing welcomes any efforts that will promote a peaceful settlement to the conflict.China will continue to work with the international community to restore peace, the premier added, expressing hope that that the military conflict will be settled as soon as possible.A new round of restrictions against Moscow was introduced by the United States, Britain, and the EU following the launch of a special operation in Ukraine. As a result, Russia is now the nation with the largest number of sanctions imposed against it, according to information from Castellum database.The sanctions were imposed after Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) in February and launched a special military operation in Ukraine, as the republics asked for assistance to defend themselves from continued attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian government stated that the operation's goal is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity and de-Nazify it. The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with no plans to occupy the country.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, li keqiang, sanctions, russia