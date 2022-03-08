https://sputniknews.com/20220308/kievs-proposal-for-security-guarantees-assumes-moscows-legal-recognition-of-ukrainian-statehood-1093690235.html

Ukraine's Ruling Party Proposes New Security Guarantees Assuming Russian Recognition of Statehood

Ukraine's Ruling Party Proposes New Security Guarantees Assuming Russian Recognition of Statehood

Ukraine's ruling party has proposed replacing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances with a new document containing guarantees from the United States, Turkey and Ukraine's neighbours, including Russia.In a statement on its Telegram page Tuesday, the Zelensky-allied Sluha Narodu ('Servant of the People') party indicated that the new proposal for security guarantees would assume a legal recognition by Russia of Ukrainian statehood, but suggested that this would be "absurd" to expect today in light of current realities and the ongoing Russian military operation in the country."But our armed forces will repel the enemy, and the further peaceful development of Ukraine will need to be guaranteed. Then it will be important for Russia to sign its guarantee of our sovereignty along with other guarantors," the party said.The party also indicated that joining NATO would be ruled out for the time being.Sluha Narodu rejected comments made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov Monday regarding the need for Kiev to recognise Crimea's status as part of Russia and the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The party went on to call for a complete embargo against Russian oil and gas in Europe.Sluha Narodu controls 241 of 450 seats in Ukraine's parliament, and is supported by the Za Maybutne ('For the Future') party, funded by oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi, which has 21 seats, and the Dovira ('Trust') parliamentary group, which has 20 members.The party's statement comes following remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to US media saying he would be ready to "discuss and find the compromise" with Russia regarding Crimea and the Donbass. Stating that Ukraine was "not prepared for ultimatums," Zelensky nonetheless expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February aimed at "demilitarizing" the country in the wake of escalating shelling, sniper and sabotage attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics by Kiev forces in the preceding weeks. Russia recognized the Donbass republics as independent states on 21 February after spending the previous seven years exhausting the possibility of convincing Kiev to implement the 2015 Minsk Agreements -which would have granted the Donbass constitutionally-guaranteeed autonomy in exchange for its return to Ukrainian jurisdiction.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

