https://sputniknews.com/20220310/poll-counting-for-5-state-legislative-assemblies-in-india-underway-1093732841.html

Poll Counting for 5 State Legislative Assemblies in India Underway

Poll Counting for 5 State Legislative Assemblies in India Underway

India's top federal leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned extensively as the five Indian states... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T09:27+0000

2022-03-10T09:27+0000

2022-03-10T09:27+0000

india

narendra modi

punjab

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

uttar pradesh

goa

congress

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093738408_0:168:3073:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_2a5802f092516e2a50eac00e8d3f5960.jpg

The counting of votes for five state legislative assemblies in India started on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements at nearly 1,200 counting centres.The elections were held in seven phases in the state of Uttar Pradesh, two in Manipur, and one each in the states of Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab between 10 February and 7 March.The results of these elections hold massive significance for the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the incumbent party in four of these five states.Most importantly, the election in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, is being viewed as a precursor to the federal election in 2024. Uttar Pradesh sends 90 federal parliamentarians to India's 543-member lower house (Lok Sabha) of parliament. The state is divided into 403 constituencies, the most of any state legislature.According to early counting trends reported by the Indian news channel NDTV, the BJP was on its way to emerging as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the four states where it already holds power.These trends are in line with the results of many of the exit polls reported in the Indian media, which had forecast a BJP win in all of these states except Punjab, where the main fight was between the ruling Congress Party and the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Meanwhile, in the north Indian state of Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks all set to dislodge Congress from power, as per early counting trends.If the trends in Punjab hold, it would deliver a major political setback to Congress, which is India's main federal opposition. The party is in power in only two other states — Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress Party's alliance partner is in power.

https://sputniknews.com/20220303/bjp-congress-workers-clash-in-indias-manipur-ahead-of-second-phase-of-polls-1093555257.html

india

punjab

uttar pradesh

goa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, narendra modi, punjab, bharatiya janata party (bjp), uttar pradesh, goa, congress, election