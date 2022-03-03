https://sputniknews.com/20220303/bjp-congress-workers-clash-in-indias-manipur-ahead-of-second-phase-of-polls-1093555257.html

BJP, Congress Workers Clash in India’s Manipur Ahead of Second Phase of Polls

Just a couple of days ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections in India’s Manipur, staffers working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - which runs the state - and for the main opposition party, Congress, reportedly clashed in Kakching Khunou town.According to media reports, 13 vehicles, including eight two-wheelers, were damaged during the violence that broke out late on Wednesday night.Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government in Manipur of violating the code of conduct's rules about influencing elections, as around INR 170 million ($ 2,237,000) has been released to outlawed militant groups which are under a Suspension of Operation (SoO) order.The SoO order had been agreed in 2008 between the Federal Government, the United People’s Front, and the Kuki National Organisation. Since then, the government has been extending the order.Talking to the media, former federal minister and Congress politician Jairam Ramesh alleged that the money had been released in two tranches. “The first tranche was released on 1 February and the second was released on 1 March,” he said.Ramesh, who is also the Congress’ observer in the state, claimed that his information came from a senior state government official.He also alleged that the release of payments mean that elections held in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts during the first phase of polling on 28 February were not “free and fair”.Assembly elections are underway in Manipur and the second phase is scheduled to take place on 5 March. The first phase of polling was held on 28 February.Out of a total of 60 assembly seats, polling for 38 seats took place on 28 February and polling for the remaining 22 seats is slated for 5 March. Votes will be counted on 10 March.However, the Manipur chief electoral officer, Rajesh Agrawal, issued a statement saying that 12 polling stations will face a re-election on 5 March.Re-elections in these polling stations was recommended because of information received and reported by Returning Officers, the statement said. The main reason for recommending re-election was because of damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs) by miscreants during and after the polls, the statement said.The polling stations facing re-election are: Sarouthel, New Keithelmanbi, Songsang, Maite, Tinsuong, Majuron Kuki, N.Chingphei, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom, Teikot and Maukot.Manipur, the tribal state in the north-east region of India, shares its border with Myanmar. It was declared a “disturbed area” by the federal Home Ministry under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in 1972.The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice in the state.

