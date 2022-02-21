https://sputniknews.com/20220221/manipur-polls-six-armed-groups-banned-in-the-state-calls-for-boycott-of-pm-modis-visit-1093224471.html

Manipur Polls: Six Armed Groups Banned in the State Calls For Boycott of PM Modi's Visit

Manipur Polls: Six Armed Groups Banned in the State Calls For Boycott of PM Modi's Visit

21.02.2022

Six banned armed groups in India's Manipur have called on voters to observe a complete state shutdown and boycott of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral campaign visit to the northeastern state on 22 February.The Coordination Committee of the blacklisted groups, also known as CorCom, made the announcement. Releasing a statement, CorCom said that the shutdown would come into effect from Monday 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, until Prime Minister Modi leaves.Emergency services and media persons have been exempted from the boycott.The banned outfits include the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People's Front (RPF, the political wing of the People's Liberation Army- PLA), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF). Although the CorCom is a banned outfit, they enjoy the support of the citizen of the states, especially in those areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is strictly enforced, and people are demanding withdrawal of the act.Manipur was declared a "disturbed area" by the federal Home Ministry under the AFSPA in 1972; it empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.In January too, CorCom had announced its decision to boycott Prime Minister Modi's visit to the northeastern state.At that time, like-minded people heeded the boycott and shutdown decision of the group. The statement also read that the upcoming legislative elections will not decide the fate of 'Kangleipak', which is the ancient name of Manipur state.CorCom also alleged that the manifestos of the political parties neither guarantee the safety of the land and people of Manipur nor offer any hope for a peaceful and prosperous future. India's northeast, which shares borders with China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, is a volatile region where several separatist, tribal or leftist armed groups are active, with demands ranging from autonomy to independence.Formed in 2011, CorCom has been demanding that Manipur separate from India and wants the country to restore the state as an independent Kangleipak dominion.After Indian independence in 1947, only Manipur and Tripura were princely states. Later, they became a part of India after the end of British rule; 21 September 1949 is when Manipur became part of the country.The blacklisted group in the past has alleged that democracy exists in name only in Manipur, which is why a draconian law like the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) of 1958 could be imposed in the state.Many political parties in Manipur use the AFSPA as a poll-plank and propaganda during election time, added CorCom.

